Gatwick and Heathrow: every word Boris Johnson said on returning from holiday when visiting Hartlepool

Boris Johnson has warned the government should be as “careful” as possible when reopening international travel.
For now, according to the country’s lockdown roadmap, vacation abroad cannot resume until at least May 17.
However, there have been calls for that date to be pushed back due to fears tourists will bring back the virus and concerns about new variants.
A new traffic light system is expected to be put in place to classify countries and determine what measures will be in place for people who travel there.
Airlines operating out of Gatwick and Heathrow airports are also nervously awaiting further updates on when they can resume flights.
The Prime Minister was interviewed by the media on Monday morning (3 May) during a visit to Hartlepool, and was asked about the resumption of holidays abroad.
Here is the transcript of these questions, provided by the Press Association.
Boris Johnson on the resumption of vacation
Question: Is the government advising people to book and plan a vacation abroad this year?
Mr. Johnson: Well, let’s say all we can a little later. The Joint Biosafety Committee is looking at exactly which countries it thinks will be safe. But I think it’s important to be careful in this area.
We want to do some opening on May 17th, but I don’t think the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from everywhere else.
I sure am not and we have to be very, very tough, and we have to be as careful as possible, while still continuing to open up.
Question: Should people still plan their vacations?
Mr. Johnson: We will say more as soon as possible.
I think there will be openings on the 17th, but we have to be careful and we have to be reasonable and we have to make sure that we don’t see the virus coming back.
“Chop and change”
Meanwhile, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer criticized the cutting and changing of the travel lanes list introduced last summer,
We have to be very careful. I think it’s clear that the virus is on the rise in some countries around the world, so we have to be very, very careful, he told reporters on a campaign visit to Lewisham.
What we can’t have is a repeat of last summer, where lists were hashed and changed on a daily or even weekly basis.
So I will wait and see what the government has to say, but I think we have to be very careful and very careful.
