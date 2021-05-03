Catapult of privatization sales under Erdoan government, reaching $ 62 billion





Under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the country’s privatization sales have reached over $ 62 billion, earning the president the title of ” biggest real estate agent in the world ”, the Republican People’s Party (CHP MP Tekin Bingl. Over the past 19 years, an Erdoan-led privatization policy has seen the looting, looting and looting of Turkey’s factories, industrial complexes and property, Bingl said. Duvar news siteMonday. The public shares of nearly 400 private companies were sold from 1986 – when privatization was first implemented in Turkey – to 2019, with $ 39 billion of the $ 46 billion in sales made under the rule. AKP’s nearly two decades, according to ministry data. of the Administration of the Privatization of the Treasury and of Finance (B). At the same time, a total of $ 70 billion of state-owned enterprises were sold in Turkey and $ 62.3 billion was brought to market under the AKP, Bingl said. A total of 3,000 real estate properties owned by companies privatized between 1986 and 2021 have been sold, according to data B. The ruling AKP oversaw the sale of around $ 3.7 billion, including assets owned by Turkish Sugar Refineries Corporation (Trkeker), Turkish Electricity Distribution Corporation (TEDA) and Turkish petrochemical company PETKM. They have used up the treasury itself, the country is bankrupt and now they plan to sell valuable properties across the country to treasuries to cover their mess, Bingl said, accusing the AKP of selling the country inch by inch. . Noting that privatization and sales continue despite the pandemic, Duvar said the AKP government ordered the sale of another 10,851 public properties in 68 provinces across the country in 2020, worth $ 290 million.







