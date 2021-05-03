A GOP candidate ran on an anti-Trump platform. He only won 3% of the vote.





Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

(CNN) –

Michael Woods ‘bid for this weekend’s special election for Texas’ 6th District at $ 2 was seen as a potential canary in a coal mine.

Wood, on paper, had all kinds of attributes that Republican voters have long valued as a Navy veteran and small business owner.

He was also, however, an open critic of former President Donald Trump, and argued that the Republican Party had to go beyond the 45th president to survive.

It was this latter attribute that attracted so much national attention to Woods’ candidacy. In a crowded field with most of the candidates swearing their unwavering support for Trump, could Woods make a cut by exploiting Trump’s discontent within the GOP? What if he did, was that a sign that Trumps’ grip on the GOP was slipping?

Uh no.

9th finished wood. He obtained just over 2,500 votes, or 3.2% of the overall vote. Which one, oomph.

The main candidate? Susan Wright, the widow of the late Texas Rep. Ron Wright, with 19%, which was personally endorsed by you guessed it Donald Trump. Susan jumped after I gave her an endorsement last week, the former president tweeted over the weekend. Her wonderful husband looks down and is very proud of her! (The other candidate who qualified for the July second round was State Representative Jake Ellzey, who has also shaped himself as a staunch supporter of Trump.)

Wood was undefeated in the aftermath though his dismal display, releasing a statement that said in part:

I am seriously concerned about the state of the Republican Party. Let’s be clear: it’s not because I lost an election. I am concerned because a Republican President of the United States lied to the American people, took advantage of the noble patriotism of his supporters, encouraged a mob to disrupt the legal operations of the United States Congress, failed in his duty to commander in chief. to end this insurgency and then the overwhelming majority of Republicans elected to Congress failed to show the necessary courage at this time. Republican members of Congress then voted to overturn an election and tried to deprive millions of Americans. The events of January 6, 2021 are a stain on America. The Republicans’ failures in the weeks that followed put a stain on Abraham Lincoln’s party.

It’s worth noting here that Wood has always been somewhat distant, no matter how he positioned himself against Trump in the primary. Wrights’ name identity due to her late husband’s time in power made her the frontrunner from the start. And Ellzey not only had a base in the district from his seat in the House of Commons, but also ran unsuccessfully against Ron Wright in 2018.

Even so, if there had been a significant rollback in Trumpism, especially in that suburban Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex siege, Wood would have outperformed. Instead, he finished behind four other Republicans and four Democrats. (All the candidates, regardless of their party, ran in a single primary on Saturday.)

The Wood flop is rightly seen as the latest proof that while Trump is no longer in power, his influence over the GOP hasn’t waned a bit. It remains entirely his party. From Senator Mitt Romney’s hoot in Utah over the weekend or the continued threat that Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney finds himself in, it is clear that any attempt by the anti-Trump mob within the GOP is encountered massive resistance.

If there is a fight within the GOP, Trump’s forces are winning.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos