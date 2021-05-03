3 Penny Stocks with Huge Potential in May 2021

Should These Penny Stocks be on Your May Watch List?

As penny stock investors seek to find value in the market, which companies should be on your May watch list? Well, that’s a difficult question to answer simply. So, let’s break it down into a few parts. The first aspect to consider is what type of investor are you.

In the most basic understanding, there are two types of penny stock traders. Those who invest for the short term and those who invest for the long term. Although one strategy is not better than the other, before choosing one penny stocks you need to have a deep understanding of who you are. It’s because different penny stocks to buy can be better suited for different time frame.

For example, a budding biotechnology stock may have a compound in a Phase 3 trial, which means it’s on the way to commercialization. This would indicate that there might be long term potential with this business. However, a penny stock tech which trades heavily out of speculation, might be better suited for short term or swing trading.

And as we move into May, we see an increase in volume with shares under $ 5 for various reasons. Now, it is also important to do the proper research before investing. This means knowing the financial data of a company, the speculative factors that influence it and any information relating to the sector in which it works.

Although this is by no means a definitive element penny stock list fundamentals, this should help get you on the right track. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at three penny stocks with huge potential in May 2021.

3 Penny Stocks to Watch Right Now

Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI)

Farmmi Inc. is, as the name lightly suggests, a supplier of agricultural products based in China. It offers processing and retailing of Shiitake mushroom, Mu Er mushroom and other edible mushroom products. While FAMI shares plunged a few days ago, likely due to tensions between President Biden and President Xi Jinping, many investors are waiting to see if the bulls will enter.

Just days ago, the company closed a large share offering of 140 million shares at $ 0.30 per share. While this is to be expected, it is worth noting that the price of this offer was about $ 0.80 lower than the level at which the FAMI stock was trading when the offer was announced.

There is no clear answer as to why the company would offer shares at such a discounted price, but it could undoubtedly lead to dilution of the shares. However, if we get past that, we can see what else Farmmi has done. At the end of April, the company announced that its subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd. had received an order for several products from Japan for several of its mushroom products.

Japan is one of the main world markets for us as consumers use mushrooms in a wide variety of foods and soups. We are benefiting from higher global sales demand linked to a prioritization of health and wellness. This includes adding mushrooms to a healthy diet, as they are a preferred source of protein, vitamins, and a natural and delicious substitute for meat.

Farmmi CEO Ms. Yefang Zhang

With all of this in mind, it’s not easy to decide whether FAMI should be on your penny stock watch list. However, the choice is yours.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE: AHT)

AHT is a company that we have covered many times over the past few months. While much of this is due to its massive earnings, AHT also has an interesting business model worth considering.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, let’s take a closer look at Ashford Hospitality. The company operates like a REIT or a real estate investment trust, which is relatively straightforward. This means that he buys properties which are then rented out to those who are specifically in the upscale hospitality market.

Today, the effects of the pandemic have not been the best for AHT. However, the company managed to overcome this. He recently launched the Ashford app, which allows REIT-focused investors to communicate and form communities with each other.

In addition, Ashford will release its first quarter results on May 5 at noon. This could be a breakthrough announcement for investors. Just a few months ago, the company announced a significant financing deal worth $ 200 million, with an additional $ 250 million if needed.

We are delighted to announce the closing of this strategic financing with Oaktree and believe this partnership will benefit the company in the future. With this significant funding now closed and vaccine distribution booming, we look forward to bringing our hotels back to profitability and focusing on growth.

CEO of Ashford Hospitality Trust, J. Robison Hayes

AHT has a strong correlation with the pandemic as reopen penny stock. So if the number of cases continues to drop, we might see a positive momentum with Ashford. Whether AHT stock is worth watching is up to you.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN)

Sonnet is a pure game biotechnology penny stock working in the field of oncology. It produces a proprietary platform used in the creation of biologic drugs. This platform, known as FHAT or Fully Human Album Binding, uses a fully human single chain antibody fragment to target certain tissues for processing. FHAT can be used for a wide variety of needs, including large molecule therapeutic agents, cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

On Monday, May 3, Sonnet announced that it had entered into a licensing agreement with New Life Therapeutics Ltd. This agreement relates to the license of a low dose Interleukin 6 that can be used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy or DPN. Under the terms, New Life will distribute the compound in ASEAN countries including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Brunei, Vietnam, Myanmar and Lao PDR.

Sonnet Founder and CEO Pankaj Mohan said we are excited about the opportunity to partner with NLT to advance our Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy program. The deal allows Sonnet to reach territories with compelling commercial market dynamics, and also removes some of the development burdens from the company. More importantly, it is one more step towards a new treatment for the benefit of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

Because this is a condition with few treatments available, Sonnet could have a great market opportunity in this space. Whether the commercialization can take place quickly remains to be seen. Given all of this, is SONN a dime to watch?

Are these Penny’s actions worth watching?

Although it is not definitive list of penny stocks to buy, it’s an interesting group of companies. Again, at the end of the day, investors need to understand what their goals are. This is the best way to make sure the companies you are looking for are right for you.

With so many penny stocks to watch out for right now, it can be overwhelming for those without a dense trading background. But, the advent of penny stock research on Robinhood and other accessible brokerage houses has effectively democratized trading. Given all of this, which penny stocks will you be watching in May 2021?