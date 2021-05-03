How Donald Trump is helping Joe Biden to rebuild better





People tend to think of “activists” as members of the left who march through the streets against wars or organize rallies for civil rights and social justice. And there is a great tradition in America and the world for such liberal activism. But it is not only the left that has a militant tradition. The law has one too – and it is often extremely effective.

In the years after WWII, the right in the United States focused on anti-communism, and far-right groups like the John Birch Society attracted middle-class men and women to join. clubs and meet to discuss how to combat the attack from within their country. suburban dead ends. In the New Republic years ago, historian Rick Perlstein recounted a hilarious quote from a Dallas housewife in Time Magazine in 1961 saying, “I just don’t have time for anything. . I fight communism three evenings a week. ” Since the Goldwater campaign in 1964, right-wing activists have focused much of their energy on and succeeded in electing Republicans, school boards, for president.

The right-wing base has always been organized around the idea that it is under siege and unless it comes together to defend itself, everything it values ​​will be destroyed. Whether it is fighting communism, secularism, terrorism, civil rights or any other social justice movement that threatened their way of life, the right has always been convinced that it was in imminent danger. And when they find themselves at odds with their own fellow Americans, as they so often do, that sense of victimization and martyrdom is what fuels the culture war at the heart of their complaints. As Perlstein wrote in this 2006 article:

Conservative culture itself is radically diverse, infinitely ingenious in uniting opposites: the most demanding and the most modest; sacred and profane; sublime and, of course, ridiculous. It is the central cultural dynamic – the constant staging and re-staging of acts of “courage” in the face of liberal “marginalization” – that manages to unite all opposites. It keeps the Tories out of each other’s throats – and more or less always prevents them from pulling in the same political direction.

Donald Trump, however, has turned this long-held dynamic upside down – and the party establishment is unsure what to do about it.

The Huffington Post’s Igor Bobick recently reported that Republican officials have been anxiously awaiting a Tea Party resurgence, which they expect to reenact in the face of Joe Biden’s ambitious agenda. It was, after all, a resounding success in 2009 and 2010 in opposing President Barack Obama’s health care plan. You would certainly assume that they would get the group back together. But so far this is not happening. And there’s a reason for that: people like what they see.

Bobic quotes Republican Senator Mike Braun, the deficit hawk, as saying, “Even my counties in Indiana are happy, which is a very conservative area. They ask, ‘How do I spend $ 15 million in a rural county? ? ‘”Braun admits sadly. that Biden’s agenda is a smart political decision and he’s right. Biden and Democrats are betting people crave positive government action and are determined to make it happen.

But there is more to it.

The Tea Party was a grassroots movement, but it was also heavily subsidized by some of the wealthiest activists in the country. The Koch brothers’ operation and other wealthy interests spent quite a bit of money making the Tea Party a reality because their libertarian ideology was really at stake. But when you think about it, it was a set of bizarre issues. for grassroots activists who generally organize themselves around a feeling of victimization. And it didn’t really fit their usual modus operandi. The “threat” was a total abstraction. How were they “victims” of other people receiving health care?

Of course, the right has always opposed government programs if it would benefit those who they think don’t deserve them (and I think you know who those people might be). But the outrage against Obamacare was really about Obama. They must have sublimated their racist reaction into something and it was on the menu, but the war the Tea Party was really fighting was against the election of the first black president of the United States.

Yet some Republicans in Congress still operate under the illusion that their constituents genuinely care about deficits and will be pressured into protest despite still worshiping Donald Trump, a man who doesn’t care about all of this. In fact, right-wing grassroots activists are already engaged in a battle that is far more energizing and interesting to them than any of that prominent economic stuff: Donald Trump’s Big Lie.

70% of Republicans believe the election was stolen, according to a new CNN poll. And they are taking action. We are all familiar with the wave of restrictive election laws being quickly enacted across the country and the absurd ‘audit’ taking place in Arizona by a group of Trump fanatics and conspiracy theorists is probably just the beginning. The explosion of popular GOP activity in the States is not just about Joe Biden or the events unfolding in Washington. They are also working day and night to punish Republicans who dared to disagree with Trump’s version of events and to ensure that Trump is able to win the next election.

The Washington Post took a look at some of the popular actions taking place across the country. They interviewed a Michigan organizer who is trying to censor and impeach a Republican Party leader who accepted the election results. She said: “I think I speak for a lot of people in that Trump was never really wrong, and so we’ve learned to trust when he says something, that he’s not just going to spit it out. something that is false and unverified. ” This kind of sectarian delusion forces official reprimands and purges of Trump’s apostates across the country.

And then it happened to Sen. Mitt Romney, UK, over the weekend:

This video of Mitt Romney getting loudly booed by Trumpers at a Republican gathering in Utah on Saturday is incredible pic.twitter.com/NywSXAWjBW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 2, 2021

The censure motion of the former GOP presidential candidate failed 711-798, which I’m sure softened the humiliating blow. But it is also bubbling in Washington. The House GOP caucus thought it was successful in dealing with the “Liz Cheney problem,” but it is coming back. Axios reported that there could be another vote to impeach her and from the behavior of the leadership it seems the worm has turned, presumably because these representatives are getting a sympathetic ear from their militant base. The party is now eating hers.

Republicans who rely on the tea party zombie to stand up again had better come up with a plan B. The activists the GOP in Washington wants to organize against Joe Biden’s agenda are already reserved. They’re busy fighting other Republicans three nights a week.







