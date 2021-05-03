Ulama defense team session to prosecute Jokowi on May 1





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – District courtJakarta Center to Hold Inaugural Hearing in Trial against President of Ulama and the Militant Defense Team (TPUA) Joko WidodoMay 10. The trial is registered under file number 266 / Pdt.G / 2021 / PN Jkt.Pst on Friday (30/4). The name of the plaintiff in the case is Muhidin Jalih and the accused President Jokowi as head of state government of the Republic of Indonesia. “That’s right (opening session May 10, 2021). The trial is at 10:00 am WIB,” public relations of Jakarta Central District Court Bambang Nurcahyono said when confirmed. CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (3/5). He explained that the case would begin with a mediation program between the plaintiff and the defendant. The trial will continue if the mediation does not find a middle way. “It depends on the parties present and the mediation program. Whether the parties are complete,” he added. Referring to the Jakarta Central District Court Case Tracking Information System (SIPP) website, the petitum in this case is to demand that Jokowi publicly declare his resignation as chairman of the Republic of Indonesia. The plaintiff in the case, Muhidin, asked the court to accept all the charges and declare that Jokowi had committed an illegal act. When contacted, Muhidin said the illegal actions against President Jokowi were caused by a number of issues in the country of Indonesia. For example, he said, law enforcement and the economy were seen as messy. Then a number of public deceptions resulted in national regulations deemed inappropriate or inappropriate to make a scene. Senior Presidential Office (KSP) expert Ade Irfan Pulungan said the plaintiffs in the case did not understand the law. Irfan questioned the legal basis used by the complainants. He suspects that the plaintiffs only dragged Jokowi to court out of feelings. “If they don’t understand the introduction to the science of law, study again. Read books or private lessons so that they are more understanding, measured and focused, because bringing a lawsuit cannot be arbitrary “Irfan said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com, Saturday (1/5). (mjo / psp)

[Gambas:Video CNN]









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos