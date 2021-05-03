PM Narendra Modi is compared to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dilip Joshi after West Bengal elections and the reason is hilarious





Social media is one of those places where, at random, an old photo of a celebrity can resurface and go viral. And internet users would take this opportunity to create memes based on this image. Well, such an old photo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi fame is going viral. What caught our attention was a particular meme that separated us. We all know Mamta Banerjee bitten the dust on the Modi Amit Shah duo in the recent West Bengal election. Either way, this defeat of the BJP government put internet users into action, and they started a festival of memes. Well, we're sure you won't be able to control your laughter after taking a look at this particular meme. Continue to scroll further. A Twitter user posted a photo of Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal posing with a broad smile alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The caption of the image read, Dono Gujarati. Na isko mili Bangali na usko mila Bangal. Check out the post below: https://twitter.com/Mukund_Kanani/status/1388921549697159168/photo/1 We all know how much Jethalal has a crush on Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, a Bengali and how he always fails to impress her and get her attention. Well, the Twitter user compared this situation of Jethalal to that of Modi Ji, who failed to get his hands on West Bengal. Surely we can't stop laughing after taking a look at this. The comments under this meme are also hilarious. One user commented, Aur dono ache comedians hai. Another user commented, aur dono businessman. We're just wondering what Dilip Joshi's reaction would be when he glanced at this meme. Also, did Modi Ji have had time to watch this? What do you think of this meme? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.







