Donald Trump Jr. says China, Russia ‘love’ CIA diversity video





Donald Trump Jr. criticized a new CIA recruiting video on Monday, saying China and Russia “love” the clip.

The video features an officer named Mija describing his own experience working for the intelligence agency. An abridged 42-second version was posted to the CIA’s Twitter account on April 28.

“I am without any excuse me. I want you to be without excuse you, whoever you are. Whether you work at #CIA, or anywhere else in the world,” the tweet read. “Order your space. Mija, you are worth it.”

In the full video, which is over two minutes long, Mija shared that she was intersectional, the daughter of immigrants, and described herself as a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder.

“I used to struggle with impostor syndrome, but at 36 I refuse to internalize mistaken patriarchal ideas about what a woman can or should be,” she said. “I’m tired of feeling like I’m supposed to apologize for the space I occupy rather than intoxicating people with my effort, my shine.”

Mija goes on to say that she did not “sneak” into the agency and that she earned her place in the CIA. The video also shows some of the awards she won during her job at the agency.

The two-minute promotional video had more than 15,500 views on the CIA’s YouTube page on Monday. The agency’s April 28 tweet from the clip has over 1,000 likes and has been retweeted hundreds of times.

As the promotional video circulated online, critics began to criticize it for being too “awake”. A Twitter user pulled several quotes from the ad and wrote: “I think it’s safe to say that the contemporary American left has failed.”

Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, retweeted the message with the caption: “China and Russia love it.”

The two foreign superpowers are seen as the top two threats to the United States, according to a major annual intelligence report released in mid-April. The report did not predict a military confrontation with either country, but said intelligence operations and cyber attacks would escalate.

The two countries, along with Iran and North Korea, “have demonstrated the ability and intention to advance their interests at the expense of the United States and its allies, despite the pandemic,” according to the report.

Newsweek reached out to the CIA for comment on the criticism of its promotional video but did not receive a response until publication.

Donald Trump Jr., son of former President Donald Trump, speaks at the 2020 Conservative Political Action Conference hosted by the US Conservative Union on February 28, 2020. Trump Jr. criticized a new recruiting video on Monday from the CIA, stating that China and Russia love the clip. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

