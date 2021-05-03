Boris Johnson says ‘love Wales’, says Welsh Labor Party ‘stuffs him’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has criticized the Welsh government’s health record, despite Wales having the lowest coronavirus infection rate in the UK and the third best vaccine rollout in the world proportionately.

On a whistle-blowing visit to the Vale of Glamorgan ahead of Thursday’s Senedd election, the PM said Welsh Labor “was not delivering as much as it could”, citing health as it refused to question whether ongoing sleaze’s allegations could affect his party’s hopes in Thursday’s polls.

The Welsh Conservatives have heavily polled the latest opinion polls placing them second behind Labor. The Prime Minister met Tory Senedd candidate Matt Smith in Barry in his campaign office during the visit on Monday, a rainy public holiday.

The Vale of Glamorgan seat has been held by Jane Hutt of Labor since 1999, but Mr Johnson’s visit suggests confidence in a party victory in the constituency.

When asked if he thinks sleaze allegations linked to his party, including questions about funding the redecoration of his Downing Street apartment and awarding contracts during the pandemic, could hurt Tories Welsh, the Prime Minister said it was a question for his opponents.

“Let’s let our opponents focus on this stuff if that’s really what they want to do. I think the people of this country want to think about the big issues we face as we go through what has been a pandemic. absolutely terrible in this country. in the country and in the world. I think the big issues for us now continue on the roadmap, continuing to roll out vaccines. “

When asked if he would risk dissuading potential Tory voters in Wales from leaving the party, he repeated: ‘It’s up to others to decide if they want to focus on this stuff. as a government we focus on what I think are the issues for the government, the people of this country.

“For me, I think the Welsh Conservatives have a great program. I think as someone who loves Wales and has campaigned in Wales for a long time, I think this is a good plan.

"The ambition for the job is fair and good. I think the transport is excellent and we in central government want to work to achieve it. I think the ambitions for health and education are very good. fair.







‘It’s difficult if you are the Prime Minister of a country, it is always difficult to criticize any part of a service around the UK because I take pride in every hospital and every school and all that is going on, but of course i would say Welsh Work in some ways is not giving as much as it could.

“I don’t think they’re doing as well as they could when it comes to health, to be perfectly frank.

“This is not a criticism of health workers in Wales, I just think there is a lack of proper leadership from the top and I think it would be great to have a strong Conservative presence at the Senedd on May 6. “

Asked whether Mark Drakeford called his plan to lift all coronavirus restrictions by June 21 as “fancy”, the PM said: “I am the Prime Minister for everything. I may have feel like the Welsh Labor Party is stuffing it completely, sometimes they are, but I’m not going to hit the Welsh NHS.

“I think actually when you look at the way Mark worked with the central government and look at the overwhelming way we did it, we have a lot more in common than we don’t.”

Asked whether Mr Drakeford polled higher in popularity than him in the latest YouGov / Cardiff University / ITV Wales poll, Mr Johnson said: ‘I think what matters to people on May 6th, this is what the vision for the future is, what are we going to do. ” When the question was repeated he said: “This is what the Welsh Tories are going to do”.

When it was rehearsed and the Prime Minister was asked why he himself was less popular with Welsh voters, he said: "With the greatest respect for you, I will not comment on this. subject. That's a question for you. All I will say is that the Welsh Tories have a good program that I support. It's great to be here to support Matt Smith and I hope he will be elected. "







The UK government is expected to publish a list of traffic light-type foreign countries that people could visit on Friday.

The Welsh government has expressed concerns that any decision taken by the UK government will have an impact on Wales as many people use English airports like Bristol, Manchester and Liverpool, with Mr Drakeford having been clear on this which he considers a need for caution with regard to international travel.

Asked about the matter, Mr Johnson said: “Of course, this is something we are going to think about very seriously and I think we are going to be very careful. The Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) is meeting today in pretty much continuously until I think at the end of this week, to try to figure out exactly where and what we can do successfully.

“I don’t want to anticipate their conclusions but I want to give you my gut and my gut is that I think we can probably say something but at this point it will be unlikely that we will be able to give a green light for that. everyone is going everywhere. I don’t think he is a runner. We have to proceed with extreme caution. “

Asked about people booking overseas trips for the summer, he said: “They should wait until the JBC comes to its conclusions. As for the vacation in July or August, we are still a long way off.”

Learn more about the Vale of Glamorgan constituency by going here.