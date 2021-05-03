Azerbaijan and Turkey consider military cooperation

By Vafa Ismayilova
Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee Ismail Demir discussed bilateral military cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.
Welcoming the leadership of the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee, STM, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN companies and ASELSAN-Baku office, Hasanov noted the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries. . He added that the friendly and fraternal relations between the two presidents play an important role in the development of this cooperation.
During the meeting, the delegations discussed Azerbaijani and Turkish bilateral military cooperation and identified ways to implement joint projects between the two countries taking into account the new methods of conducting modern combat operations, especially the experience battle acquired during the Second Karabakh War, the report added.
“The development of Azerbaijani troops as professional troops equipped with the most modern weapons and military equipment in the world, including the latest information technology and extensive communication systems, will ensure the secret and operational control of our troops,” while increasing their maneuverability and combat capacity. in general, ”Hasanov said.
Earlier, Ismail Demir said that Turkey was ready to organize the production of defense industry products with Azerbaijan.
“We want to develop the industry together and unite the capacities of the two countries. A roadmap will be drawn up to strengthen the industrial and technological infrastructure. The buying and selling of the products is part of the initial phase. Larger steps are taken. can be taken in that direction, ”he said.
In early April, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Turkey would establish a joint commission under a defense industry cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments.
The commission will be composed of members of the Defense Industry Council under the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry.
The task of the joint commission will be to implement the clauses of the above agreement. On April 5, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement, which was signed in Baku in 2017.
On April 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the chief technology officer of Turkish company Baykar, Selcuk Baytraktar, in Baku. During the meeting, Aliyev stressed that Bayraktar was at the forefront of the successes of the Turkish defense industry and underlined the role of the products of the Baykar company in the destruction of enemy equipment during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. of the Armenian occupation during a 44-day war in Karabakh in 2020..
In January, Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan had witnessed the success of military-technical cooperation with Turkey and the effectiveness of Bayraktar drones used by Azerbaijan in battles during the war.
The senior official stressed that the success of cooperation and the effectiveness of drones are based on great scientific potential. Hajiyev said the two countries have also established close cooperation in science.
“Our main objective for the coming period is to strengthen this cooperation,” noted the presidential assistant.
Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of military personnel in the joint center to monitor the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh as part of a trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.
