Azerbaijan and Turkey consider military cooperation





May 3, 2021 16:53 (UTC + 04: 00) 482

By Vafa Ismayilova Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee Ismail Demir discussed bilateral military cooperation, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported. Welcoming the leadership of the Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee, STM, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN companies and ASELSAN-Baku office, Hasanov noted the development of bilateral military and military-technical cooperation between the two countries. . He added that the friendly and fraternal relations between the two presidents play an important role in the development of this cooperation. During the meeting, the delegations discussed Azerbaijani and Turkish bilateral military cooperation and identified ways to implement joint projects between the two countries taking into account the new methods of conducting modern combat operations, especially the experience battle acquired during the Second Karabakh War, the report added. “The development of Azerbaijani troops as professional troops equipped with the most modern weapons and military equipment in the world, including the latest information technology and extensive communication systems, will ensure the secret and operational control of our troops,” while increasing their maneuverability and combat capacity. in general, ”Hasanov said. Earlier, Ismail Demir said that Turkey was ready to organize the production of defense industry products with Azerbaijan. “We want to develop the industry together and unite the capacities of the two countries. A roadmap will be drawn up to strengthen the industrial and technological infrastructure. The buying and selling of the products is part of the initial phase. Larger steps are taken. can be taken in that direction, ”he said. In early April, it was reported that Azerbaijan and Turkey would establish a joint commission under a defense industry cooperation agreement between the Azerbaijani and Turkish governments. The commission will be composed of members of the Defense Industry Council under the Turkish Ministry of National Defense and the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry. The task of the joint commission will be to implement the clauses of the above agreement. On April 5, 2021, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ratified the agreement, which was signed in Baku in 2017. On April 1, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the chief technology officer of Turkish company Baykar, Selcuk Baytraktar, in Baku. During the meeting, Aliyev stressed that Bayraktar was at the forefront of the successes of the Turkish defense industry and underlined the role of the products of the Baykar company in the destruction of enemy equipment during the liberation of Azerbaijani territories. of the Armenian occupation during a 44-day war in Karabakh in 2020.. In January, Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan had witnessed the success of military-technical cooperation with Turkey and the effectiveness of Bayraktar drones used by Azerbaijan in battles during the war. The senior official stressed that the success of cooperation and the effectiveness of drones are based on great scientific potential. Hajiyev said the two countries have also established close cooperation in science. “Our main objective for the coming period is to strengthen this cooperation,” noted the presidential assistant. Turkey and Russia are represented with an equal number of military personnel in the joint center to monitor the situation in and around Nagorno-Karabakh as part of a trilateral peace agreement signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh. – Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos