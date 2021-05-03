Prime Minister Imran Khan urges collective efforts of OIC to project true image of Islam





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the imperative of the collective efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to project the true image of Islam and its message of peace and tolerance, ARY News reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan today met with Islamabad-based ambassadors from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Recalling the two letters he sent to leaders of the Islamic world last year, the Prime Minister briefed the envoys on the Pakistanis’ efforts at the international level to raise awareness of Islamophobia and the need to collectively tackle the phenomenon. .

He stressed that Pakistani initiatives aimed to strengthen mutual understanding and promote interfaith harmony.

Noting that Islamophobic acts are fueling interfaith hatred and disagreement among civilizations, Prime Minister Khan called for addressing the underlying reasons for the increase in such incidents around the world.

Mistakenly equating Islam with radicalism and terrorism, he added, leads to the marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims.

Prime Minister Khan pointed out that the defamation of Islamic precepts and religious figures, wrongly justified under the guise of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, hurts the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

Imran Khan urged the OIC to work together to convey to the international community the deeply rooted love and reverence of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet PBUH and the Holy Quran.

He also stressed the need to institute legal guarantees aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation with all members of the international community to promote the universal values ​​of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all nations and peoples.

