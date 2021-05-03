Trump relies on playful Arizonas audit to erase electoral loss





It’s been over 100 days since Donald Trump ceased to be president, a stretch he has mainly spent making weird little cameos during the events of Mar-a-Lago and issuing even stranger statements with thoughts. on the Oscars and matters of similar importance in the ether. In some ways, that’s probably what he’s always wanted out of his life to talk about his screaming empire, surrounded by people just thrilled to be in his presence, to be a very important person without having to do what. be it important. And yet, the fundamental void at the heart of Donald Trump remains clearly empty: he is still fixed on revenge, seeking to sabotage Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal to him and his cause. He is still addicted to grievance, not only selling it to his supporters, but also throwing away his own supply. And, of course, he’s still hanging on to his decisive loss six months ago to Joe Biden, indulging his followers into the fantasy that hell will return to the presidency once the proof of the rigged election is put. to the day.

Let’s see what they find, Trump recounted what appeared to be a crowd of dozens of people last week, as he prepared to leave his Florida club for his New Jersey club for the summer. I wouldn’t be surprised if they found thousands, thousands, and thousands of votes. So I was going to look at it very closely.

What is Trump talking about? you can ask. He is referring here to the shameful and outrageously partisan audit ordered by the Republican-led state legislature of Arizonas, which began on Friday. Billed as an effort to root out fraud and restore election integrity, the GOP-controlled Arizona Senate tasked a company run by a Big Lie supporter to review millions of ballots in the largest county states. But the effort is not so much to build American confidence in the electoral process as to further erode it. Over the course of my career, I have been involved in more than a dozen state-wide recounts and audits, wrote Democratic lawyer Marc Elias, who challenges the GOP’s anti-voting measures before the court last week. Nothing that happens in Arizona looks like a recount or a legitimate audit.

That Republicans, all these months later, still attempting to argue an election that recount after recount, challenge after challenge, trial after trial, has been deemed safe and legitimate is ridiculous at first glance. But even if that wasn’t the case, the process by which those Maricopa County votes are assessed has been an absolute joke. In fact, these people hardly tried to hide the partisan nature of the audit. Cyber ​​Ninjas, the company Arizona Republicans hired using taxpayer money, was of course founded by Doug Logan, who allegedly promoted false allegations of voter fraud by figures like Sidney Powell and Lauren. Boebert. The process, which involves the use of ultraviolet light which can damage the ballots, lacked transparency and for good reason. A reporter from the Republic of Arizona observed state lawmaker Anthony Kerna GOP on Friday who was on the ballot in last year’s election, advanced the Trumps election lies and was in attendance at the murderous January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The reporter was fired after posting a photo of Kern counting the ballots. This is all ridiculous, Cindy McCain, who was censored by the Arizona GOP for endorsing Biden, said Sunday on CNNs State of the Union. The election is over. Biden won.

The idea behind this whole exercise is, of course, to sow additional doubt in this reality, whatever the lip service on electoral security. Indeed, Trump himself has presented the Arizona audit as a first step in reversing the results there and in other states he narrowly lost, possibly sending it back to the White House. . He asked his staff for updates on the Arizona process several times a day, according to the Washington Post. It was a rigged election, Trump said in his rant from a bandstand in Mar-a-Lago last week. Everyone knows that, and he was going to, uh, watch it very closely.

It is, of course, pathetic. In fact, it’s hard to know who is more embarrassing, the 74-year-old former president still unable to come to terms with his loss, or the knuckleheads in the crowd cheering him on. But the danger here is real: Trump loyalists continue to treat Biden like an illegitimate president and use the Big Liewhich that a majority of Republicans seem to believe as a pretext for the anti-voting laws they are trying to enact across the country. With their audit, Arizona Republicans are exacerbating mistrust of democracy among those at their base and further granting themselves permission to restrict the rights of Americans. The election may be over. But the big lie can go on forever. It would be funny, voting expert Rick Hasen told NBC News last week, if it weren’t so scary.

