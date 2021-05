Interior Ministry notifies Eid holidays from May 10 to 15

The Interior Ministry on Monday announced Eidul Fitr’s vacation in the country from May 10 to 15.

The notification for the Eid holiday was issued based on recommendations from the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) and with the approval of Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to a ministry spokesperson.

Covid-19 standard operating procedures for Eid have already been published, the spokesperson added.

This year’s Eid comes as Pakistan struggles to contain a third wave of coronavirus infections, with more than 800,000 cases and 18,000 deaths reported and only a fraction of the population having been vaccinated.

The CNOC last week announced a “Stay home, stay safe” strategy from May 8 to 16 aimed at controlling the movement of people, including during Eidul Fitr’s holidays, who typically see massive movements of people. between towns and villages as well as the return of migrant workers and overseas Pakistanis for the celebrations.

Guidelines issued by the NCOC indicate that all markets, businesses and stores will remain closed except for essential services such as grocery stores, medical stores, hospitals, vaccination centers, vegetable, fruit and other stores. meat, bakeries, gas pumps, take-out and the media. Houses.

There will be a ban on Chand Raat bazaars including mehndi, jewelry / ornaments and clothing stalls. There will be a total ban on tourism for locals and foreigners. All tourist resorts, formal and informal picnic spots, public parks, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants in picnic spots will remain closed during the Eid holidays.

Interprovincial, interurban and intra-urban public transport will be prohibited. Private vehicles, taxis / taxis and rickshaws will operate at 50 percent occupancy.

Electronic media have been advised to broadcast movies, dramas and shows to entertain people at home. In addition, an uninterrupted power supply will be ensured during the Eid holidays.

Pakistan has seen record deaths in recent days from the coronavirus, which has resulted in tighter restrictions on travel and public gatherings ahead of Eid. Officials fear that the country’s already strained health system could reach a breaking point if more contagious variants of the virus start to spread, as has happened in neighboring India.

The government also closed Pakistan’s land crossings with Iran and Afghanistan to travelers and curtailed international flights for two weeks.

Authorities reported 4,213 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours and 79 deaths from the disease on Monday.

