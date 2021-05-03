Now you see it, now you don’t





posted May 04, 2021 at 12:25 am

By denying the existence of a verbal fishing agreement between President Duterte and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, palace spokesman Harry Roque found himself in the unenviable position of contradicting his own boss – and try to rewrite history. “There is no truth in the speculation of an alleged ‘verbal fishing agreement’ between President Rodrigo Roa Duterte and President Xi Jin Ping, nor that Chinese vessels have been encouraged to stay in the West Philippine Sea despite diplomatic protests and strong statements from the Philippines. Roque said on April 23. He said former Deputy Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio’s suggestion that the deal encouraged Chinese intruders to stay in Philippine waters was “baseless and just speculation.” Those with particularly short memories might wonder where the former deputy judge got the idea of ​​a verbal agreement between the two leaders, but those who follow the news will know that the information is not coming from anyone else. than President Duterte himself. In a speech in June 2019, Duterte said he would allow Chinese nationals to fish in Philippine waters because it was his agreement with Xi for the Chinese, who illegally control Scarborough Shoal, to allow Filipinos to fish there. Days after the president’s speech, palace spokesman Salvador Panelo said the verbal fishing agreement allowing Chinese nationals to fish in the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) was legally binding. “Even in the law, even verbal, it is valid and binding as long as there is mutual consent of both parties. That’s why it’s an agreement, ”said Panelo, who is the presidency’s chief legal adviser, in Filipino. Referring to the Philippines’ 2016 legal victory over China in a UN tribunal, Panelo said at a July 2019 press briefing: “[T]The President… believes that the aggressive application of the arbitration award will only precipitate or trigger an armed conflict which could degenerate into continuous bloody encounters detrimental to the national interest. Therefore, he resorted to diplomatic negotiations which could derive the desired windfall from the arbitration award. If you remember, before in the Scarborough [Shoal], we couldn’t fish; our fishermen have been chased away, but after this agreement with the president, they are not molested. How, we wonder, can Mr. Roque explain how a non-existent agreement can be considered legally binding by the president’s chief legal advisor. Where also, we wonder, does he find the courage to try to rewrite the history that is documented in the president’s own words? The greatest asset of a Palace spokesperson is their credibility. This is something that cannot be earned by playing a shell game where the truth is flashed for a while, then shuffled and hidden from the public. The president’s verbal fishing deal with Xi? Now you see it, now you don’t see it. So is the harsh rhetoric about asserting our rights against the Chinese, which is quickly fading away due to the president’s “careful, calibrated and calculated” foreign policy. Or the credibility of the Palace, which vanishes with each callous, cowardly and clumsy attempt to rewrite history.

