why being rich can be too expensive for the prime minister

It’s fair to say that since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister his personal finances have come under much more scrutiny, denying him the ability to fall back on anonymous billionaire donors to pay off debts or, like it became clear last week, even making a difference when it comes to decorating a Downing Street apartment.

Mr Johnson may one day be a very rich man, but at the moment he is cash poor. He has money, but it is mainly related to property and investments, of which he only owns a part in common. Mr Johnson is the most prominent example of those relatively high earners struggling to cope at the top. Its public revenues fail to keep up with its considerable expenditure.

The pandemic, which has resulted in wage freezes and public cuts, has made the problem more visible, especially when you want someone else to foot the bill to coat your apartment with gold wallpaper.

Mr Johnson is far from the only one of the biggest conservatives in public life to feel the pinch. Fellow Etonian and former Prime Minister David Cameron has his own money troubles, forcing him to take on a role at a supply chain finance company and then demean himself by secretly pressuring former colleagues, the Treasury and the Bank of England.

Like Mr Johnson, Mr Cameron is rich in assets and poor in cash. After leaving office in 2016, not all of his business ventures came to fruition, putting considerable strain on his finances, which now include the payment of salaries for staff employed in David Cameron’s office, as well as bears the growing private tuition fees of her three children.

While Mr. Camerons’ wealth is linked to his properties and investments, he retains expensive tastes including the purchase of two 25,000 shepherd’s huts, an 8,000 wood-burning hot tub, and a wooden cave in his 2m Cornish holiday home.

By taking on his lobbying role with Australian finance firm Lex Greensills, the former PM could have taken $ 22 million from the company’s IPO before it collapsed earlier this year.

The bankruptcy of the Greensills company, costing hundreds of jobs, was another bitter personal financial disappointment for Mr. Cameron. Knowing his way into the business world outside of politics, he discovered that being a former prime minister can only get him so far.

Expensive tastes: Johnsons finance In the days before Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019, his Tory colleagues questioned whether he could afford to accept the country’s top post. The expenses of the Conservative leadership contenders, they noted, were remarkable, while his new salary of 157,372 (on which tax and national insurance stands at around 63,000, leaving him around 95,000 per year) would represent a considerable drop in income. It didn’t take long for math to catch up with the Prime Minister. Less than a year into his tenure as prime minister, Mr Johnson, determined to rule and live in the style he has become accustomed to, commissioned a job worth 88,000 (58,000 more than Prime Minister’s Allowance) on the lavish renovation of his Downing Street apartment which he shares with Carrie Symonds and their son, Wilfred. It turned out to be a bill too far. After trying to get someone else to finance most of the renovation, he was forced to repay the loan from his personal income and sparked a public scandal that risks ending his tenure prematurely. Prime Minister. What will surprise the millions of people who get by with an average salary of 30,000 is how Mr Johnson found himself in such a desperate financial mess. In 2018, he owned a multi-million pound property portfolio and was making 275,000 a year writing a monthly column for the The telegraph of the day. Three months after becoming Prime Minister he sold his Islington townhouse for 3.7million and last month began renting out his 1.2million four-bedroom house in Oxfordshire for 4,250 per month. According to the Parliamentary Register of Members’ Interests, he still receives a 20 percent share of homestead in Somerset and last year was paid 19,000 in royalties on his books. At first glance, Mr Johnson appears to be a very wealthy man who can afford to issue checks for 58,000. But his expenses are even greater. At the top of his expenses is the financial provision for his families; the six (or seven, depending on reports believed) children, most of whom are in private school or still need post-education financial support. Last year, he paid a costly divorce bill from his marriage to his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and rumor has it that he continues to have financial obligations to the mothers of his other children. Full-time child care for one-year-old Wilfred is estimated to cost 2,000 a month. The Sunday Times reports Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are said to have a mortgage on a 1.3m property in Camberwell, south London. Although the couple do not have to pay rent to live in Apartment 11, Mr Johnson must pay a tax of 7,000 for heating, lighting and maintenance, plus a council tax of 1,655 per year. Then there is his lifestyle, five star hotels, first class flights, and usually expensive vacations must be properly declared or paid for out of pocket. And while he can stay at Checkers for free, he has to pay to receive unofficial guests, with food and drink costing $ 75 per person.

Top politicians like Mr Cameron and Mr Johnson simply cannot compete with the super-rich class they are now doing business with and from which they have to scavenge advice crumbs. For example, the wealth of industrialist Sir James Dyson, to whom Mr Johnson was texting about his tax treatment in the first weeks of the pandemic, is valued at $ 16 billion.

The truth is, being rich is not the same as being rich. While wealth is a state of permanent wealth, being rich is transitory. The truly wealthy don’t need to do anything to generate income, their assets (properties and investments) do that work for them. The rich, however, depend on a salary or a business to earn their money.

In Britain, the gap between the rich and the super-rich has widened since the 2008 credit crunch. By 2018, Britain’s richest 1,000 people nearly tripled their combined wealth to $ 724 billion. .

And during the pandemic, the gap widened further. According to Forbes magazine, two-thirds of the world’s billionaire class amassed greater fortunes in 2020, with the biggest winners reaching unprecedented levels of wealth, aided by the trillions of dollars in Covid’s turnaround programs. Forbes, which traces publicly known fortunes, estimated billionaires to be 20% richer in 2020 in mid-December last year.

For simple millionaires, such as Cameron and Johnson, their stock has not grown at the same rate and may not even be counted among the richest 1 percent in the UK.

The Institute of Tax Studies (IFS) has identified a group of the 310,000 people who make up the very top 1 percent of UK income taxpayers. To qualify, you need a taxable income of at least 160,000. And those who are already in the richest 1% look longingly at the richest 0.5% and 0.1% taxpayers, who earn 236,000 and 650,000 taxable income respectively each year. Cameron and Johnson are caught somewhere between the two income brackets

Danny Dorling, professor at the University of Oxford and author of Peak inequality, says that a couple with two children must earn 200,000 to be part of the 1% of wealthy families. The average income of the richest 1 percent of families is 369,000.

Further down the pay pile, the squeezed upper middle class includes senior executives, lawyers, accountants, BBC executives, hospital consultants and university vice chancellors.

Prof Dorling says: Those in the richest 10%, but not those in the richest 1%, a group that traditionally votes Conservatives have lost relatively for 25 years to those who are both better off and less well off than them.

This is the group that Thatcher was looking after, but that the Tories have since taken for granted on the grounds that they had no one else to vote on if they wanted to protect their accumulated wealth, primarily the price of their housing.

Few ordinary wage earners will shed a tear for Johnson’s or Cameron’s financial woes, while many others may wonder why politicians, especially those in power, cannot cut their coats to suit their needs. clothing.

Robert Verkaik is the author of Why you won’t get rich: how capitalism broke its contract with hard work (Oneworld, hardcover, 16.99)