Trump says hell is appropriating the big lie to refer to his electoral loss





Topline

Former President Donald Trump on Monday announced that hell was starting to use the term big lie commonly used by his critics to describe his allegations of baseless election fraud to refer to the 2020 election results, a sign he does not intend to tone down its rhetoric as a social media platform deems its suspension.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 28: Former US President Donald Trump addresses Tories … [+] Political Action Conference (CPAC) held at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Launched in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Getty Images key facts

In a statement sent through his political action committee, Save America PAC, Trump incorrectly characterized his November loss as the fraudulent 2020 presidential election and said it would, from that day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE!

Republican Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Third House Republican and Trump critic, retorted on Twitter that the election was not stolen, adding: Anyone who claims he is spreading THE BIG LIE and poisoning our democratic system.

But the latest development comes as Facebook said on Monday it would decide the fate of the Trumps account, which was suspended after supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan.6 based on its fraud allegations on Wednesday.

Tangent

Trump claimed he was better off without social media, especially Twitter, calling his press releases more elegant than tweets and saying Twitter had gotten totally boring as he tried to tag a right-wing news network in a recent press release.

Key context

The day after Election Day, Trump began falsely claiming victory, using the time it took to count mail-in ballots as a window of opportunity. He refused to concede that President Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election, even after posting several video statements acknowledging he would step down after his supporters stormed the Capitol.

Crucial quote

We will never give up. We will never concede, Trump told a crowd of supporters gathered outside the White House on January 6, some of whom then marched to Capitol Hill and stormed the building.

Large number

70%. That’s the share of Republicans who think Biden didn’t win enough votes to be president, according to a CNN poll of 1,004 American adults released late last month.

To monitor

Trump remains a major force in the GOP and almost a handful of Republican officials are at least publicly keen to keep him that way, but it remains a real mystery whether he will mount another bid for the White House. He said last month he was very serious, beyond seriously considering a race.

