Everything you need to know about PM Imran’s Kamyab Jawan program





Prime Minister Imran Khan has a credit on his account for the mobilization of the country’s youth who represent more than 50% of the total population of the country in the 2018 elections with the promise to empower them economically.

In 2019, the day came when he launched the Kamyab Jawan program to unleash the potential of young Pakistan by providing ambitious resources to youth both in terms of technical and financial assistance.

The Kamyab Jawan program has been well received by young people as so far ten thousand loans worth Rs 8 billion have been granted to young people. This was revealed by Special Assistant for Youth Affairs Usman Dar, who runs the program, in a tweet a day earlier.

The government intends to facilitate up to one million young people under the Kamyab Jawan program.

Youth entrepreneurship program (YES!)

Under this Kamyab Jawan program, young people can apply for loans of up to Rs 25 million at three levels. The process is straightforward as applicants simply need to go to kamyabjawan.gov.pk where they can apply for the loan by completing nine steps.

Hunarmand Pakistan Skills for All Program

The prime minister launched the project under the Kamyab Jawan program to equip young people with various skills, including high-tech vocational skills, which will help them earn money.

The project is carried out with the coordination of the National Commission for Vocational and Technical Training and various universities.

Apply from Kamyab Jawan’s website

After landing on the main page, click on the Hunarmand Pakistan Skill for All program in the Kamyab Jawan tab

Click on the option of the trades offered

Click on Apply Option in front of your selected trade

Fill out the form and press Save option

You can print the form for your last use

To track the status of your request, click on the application tracking option

Enter your CNIC number and press the follow-up request button

Green youth movement

The Green Youth Movement (GYM) is one of the flagship initiatives of the Kamyab Jawan program. It has not yet been launched by the government.

Under this program, Pakistani youth are offered small grants to provide eco-innovative solutions to tackle environmental and climate crises such as water talk, solid waste management and others.

A network of GYM clubs will be set up in around 110 public sector universities recognized by HEC. Young eco-innovators will be mentored and their innovations will be marketed nationally and internationally.

National internship program

One of the main goals of the PTI government is the empowerment of young people.

To achieve this, it is important to tackle the problem of youth unemployment in Pakistan. This internship program aims to improve the employability of educated young people, says the official website.

This will also be launched soon.

Startup Pakistan under Kamyab Jawan

The program was started to help young people start their own businesses.

This program is developed for new entrepreneurs to provide a good vision of the way forward to establish their business. This program also establishes a practical knowledge base on entrepreneurship and its socio-economic impact.

The first phase of the project has been closed and its next phase will be announced shortly.

Find out more: https://pakobserver.net/30000-students-given-professional-training-under-kamyab-jawan-programme-dar/

Find out more: https://pakobserver.net/govt-decides-launching-kamyab-jawan-junior-programme/

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos