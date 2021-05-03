Congress at PM Mod – The New Indian Express





Through PTI NEW DELHI: Congress on Monday demanded transparency in the distribution of aid during the COVID-19 pandemic and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make public details of all relief materials received by India from different countries. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera expressed hope that the party that wanted India to be liberated from Congress would strive to free the country from the COVID pandemic and work sincerely to achieve it. He also gave Health Minister Harsh Vardhan a glance at what he claimed to be the world’s largest immunization program and said it was a vaccine-free program. . “The Prime Minister should publicize the relief supplies from various countries to ensure transparency, so that people know where relief supplies are coming and going. This is our request and that of the people of the country,” a- he declared. journalists. READ ALSO | Australian Prime Minister defends ban on returning citizens from India; says it’s in the “ best interest ” The congressman said the party was there to support the government in tackling the COVID pandemic, but stressed that transparency was very important. “Please be transparent, everyone is fighting this pandemic together. But, for this fight to be successful, the keystone is sincerity and transparency,” he said. Khera noted that everyone has witnessed the tragedy in different parts of the country, including Delhi, with hospitals pleading and begging for oxygen and wondering what the situation would be in remote areas. “If this government has done anything, it is media management and headlines management, but not crisis management in these difficult times,” he said. COVID-19 vaccines are not available even after people get vaccinated on the website and the situation with oxygen is the same, he also alleged. READ ALSO | Indian billionaire businessman Khosla pledges USD 10 million for oxygen supply in India “It’s ironic that the government views Central Vista as an essential service when thousands of people crave oxygen and vaccines. You (center) pat yourself on the back for the world’s largest immunization project, with no vaccines available, ”he said. Taking a glance at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after an argument with congressional leaders following some foreign embassies seeking help from the Youth Congress to get oxygen, he said: “You shamelessly question the embassies “. “Stop questioning the embassies, start questioning yourself, where a member of Parliament asks for help and the embassies ask for help in public while tagging Congress. It is a shame for the country that we we have come to this, ”he said. Khera said Congress will question the prime minister over his “untimely decision” to export the vaccine, oxygen and remdesivir. “We owe it to the people to stop the government from making mistakes because we are accountable to the Indians as an opposition party. We have to stop you from making mistakes and if we don’t stop you, lives will be lost.” , said the head of Congress. mentionned.

