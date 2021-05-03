Former Prime Minister David Cameron ‘Almost Dropped’ Plans for $ 750 Million UK-China Investment Fund

As Prime Minister, David Cameron hailed a new “ golden era ” in UK-China financial relations as he went for a pint with President Xi.

But the thaw between the giant of the Communist East and the capitalist West he envisioned in 2015 did not materialize, leaving him with another missed opportunity to make millions.

Mr Cameron, who is heavily involved in lobbying Greensill Capital, had high hopes of launching a $ 750 million investment fund between the UK and China, to capitalize on Beijing’s ever-growing economic power. .

But plans for the project first discussed in 2017, which is to be put in place with Conservative peer Lord Chadlington, have been put on ice as the two nations clash over issues such as espionage, political freedom in Hong Kong and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China.

A spokesperson for Mr Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, told the Financial Times: ‘The UK-China fund has yet to be established.’

Cameron visited Beijing in September 2017 to discuss the plan with Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.

In October of the same year, 15 months after resigning as Prime Minister, he met Philip Hammond, the then Chancellor, and two months later the Treasury gave crucial support to the fund for which Mr. Cameron was to be vice president.

In January 2018, Mr. Cameron was back in Beijing, this time to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the initiative that could bring him millions.

“ Excellent meeting and pleasant dinner with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, to talk about the ‘golden era’ in UK-China relations and new UK-China fund projects he tweeted at the time.

Under the ministerial code, former PMs and ministers are prohibited from lobbying the government for two years after leaving office.

This prompted last month to demand that the Greensill investigation be extended to cover the fund.

Mr Cameron was previously allowed to break lobbying rules on behalf of Greensill before he went bankrupt.

The regulator admitted he was working for the company as an employee rather than a paid consultant.

But Mr Cameron conceded that he should have communicated with ministers through formal channels, rather than texting figures like Rishi Sunak.

Issue 10 commissioned a Cabinet Office investigation into “the development and use of supply chain finance and related activities in government, and the role Greensill has played in these areas.”

The review will look at how the contracts were secured and ‘how business representatives engaged with the government’ amid the SMS fury, in which Mr Cameron asked for emergency help from Covid to prevent the collapse of Greensill.