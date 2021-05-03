Connect with us

Politics

Former Prime Minister David Cameron ‘Almost Dropped’ Plans for $ 750 Million UK-China Investment Fund

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Former prime minister David Cameron ‘almost abandoned’ plans for a $ 750million UK-China investment fund amid rapidly cooling London-Beijing relations

  • Mr Cameron had high hopes of launching a £ 750million investment fund between UK and China
  • He would capitalize on Beijing’s ever-growing economic power
  • But four years after it was first mentioned, the program was put on ice
  • London-Beijing relations have cooled compared to Hong Kong and Huawei
  • Cameron’s spokesperson told the FT: ‘The UK-China fund has not yet been established. ”

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent for Mailonline

Published: | Update:

As Prime Minister, David Cameron hailed a new “ golden era ” in UK-China financial relations as he went for a pint with President Xi.

But the thaw between the giant of the Communist East and the capitalist West he envisioned in 2015 did not materialize, leaving him with another missed opportunity to make millions.

Mr Cameron, who is heavily involved in lobbying Greensill Capital, had high hopes of launching a $ 750 million investment fund between the UK and China, to capitalize on Beijing’s ever-growing economic power. .

But plans for the project first discussed in 2017, which is to be put in place with Conservative peer Lord Chadlington, have been put on ice as the two nations clash over issues such as espionage, political freedom in Hong Kong and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China.

A spokesperson for Mr Cameron, who served as prime minister from 2010 to 2016, told the Financial Times: ‘The UK-China fund has yet to be established.’

Mr Cameron enjoying a beer with President Xi during a state visit to Britain in 2015. But relations between the nations have cooled considerably since then.

Plans for the project's first discussion in 2017, which is to be put in place with Conservative peer Lord Chadlington, have been put on ice as the two nations clash over issues such as espionage, political freedom in Hong Kong (above) and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Plans for the project’s first discussion in 2017, which is to be put in place with Conservative peer Lord Chadlington, have been put on ice as the two nations clash over issues such as espionage, political freedom in Hong Kong (above) and the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in China.

Cameron visited Beijing in September 2017 to discuss the plan with Chinese Vice Premier Ma Kai.

In October of the same year, 15 months after resigning as Prime Minister, he met Philip Hammond, the then Chancellor, and two months later the Treasury gave crucial support to the fund for which Mr. Cameron was to be vice president.

In January 2018, Mr. Cameron was back in Beijing, this time to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping about the initiative that could bring him millions.

“ Excellent meeting and pleasant dinner with President Xi Jinping in Beijing, to talk about the ‘golden era’ in UK-China relations and new UK-China fund projects he tweeted at the time.

Under the ministerial code, former PMs and ministers are prohibited from lobbying the government for two years after leaving office.

This prompted last month to demand that the Greensill investigation be extended to cover the fund.

Mr Cameron was previously allowed to break lobbying rules on behalf of Greensill before he went bankrupt.

The regulator admitted he was working for the company as an employee rather than a paid consultant.

But Mr Cameron conceded that he should have communicated with ministers through formal channels, rather than texting figures like Rishi Sunak.

Issue 10 commissioned a Cabinet Office investigation into “the development and use of supply chain finance and related activities in government, and the role Greensill has played in these areas.”

The review will look at how the contracts were secured and ‘how business representatives engaged with the government’ amid the SMS fury, in which Mr Cameron asked for emergency help from Covid to prevent the collapse of Greensill.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: