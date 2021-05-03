Turkey’s regional ambitions risk being curtailed by Biden

According to Michael Leigh, Turkey’s freedom of maneuver in foreign policy will likely be significantly curtailed under the administration of US President Joe Biden. Senior fellow at Bruegel, he is academic director of the Master of Arts in European Public Policy at Johns Hopkins University SAIS Bologna Center and former director general of enlargement at the European Commission.

Speaking to Kathimerini, Leigh explains the new limits of Ankaras regional ambitions, the likelihood of pro-Western change in Ankara in the post-Erdoan era and the European Union taking a more critical stance on screw from Turkey.

Asked about the recent standoff in Ukraine, Leigh said Russian President Vladimir Putin was testing Biden. We’re going to see a lot more tension between Washington and Moscow than we’ve seen so far, he predicts.

Turkey tried, with [Donald] Trumps tacit consent, to play the role of a regional power, with close ties to Russia and other countries in the Middle East; playing your own game, to a very large extent. They had a lot of leeway to do this under the Trump administration. Biden is likely to be much more critical. If Turkey continues to deploy the S-400s and feels that it can put pressure on Washington and Brussels through this type of military engagement with Russia, it will likely be disappointed. There will be a strong reaction.

Leigh argues that the new administrations’ desire for closer coordination with the EU on Turkey is part of its broader strategy of restoring the transatlantic alliance of values ​​and mobilizing its strength to deal with key players. authoritarian like Russia and China.

Each of these three cases is different; but they all challenge Washington and Brussels how to combine concerns about the rule of law, democracy, human rights, with a more pragmatic approach to cooperation in areas of mutual interest, he explains.

In the short to medium term, he expects little substantial progress in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus: [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdoans’ foreign policy gestures are now in view of the 2023 elections; he does not want to be overwhelmed by the nationalist right.

But beyond Erdoan? Is there any reasonable hope of more pro-Western leadership? Its beginnings to say. One of the problems in recent years is that the opposition has weakened considerably, whether because of the imprisonment of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP).

or because the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has turned out to be more nationalist and less social democratic than we might have hoped. At the moment, I don’t see a leader emerging that will appeal to the more pro-western parts of Turkish society, who are concerned with gender equality, human rights, the rule of law, etc. But sooner or later such a figure will emerge, and it is more likely that there will be a return to a more democratic and balanced form of government. The current slide towards authoritarianism, which is closely associated with Erdoan personally, will be reversed, as will the propensity to play the role of a regional power.

On the other hand, Turkey’s European vision is, in Leighs’ eyes, changing, with the German elections this year, the French elections next year and a new prime minister in Italy. [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, during her last months in office, is concerned about her legacy, an important part of which is the EU-Turkey declaration on migration. For this reason, she is ready to go a long way to welcome Turkey. Now I have no indication of a direct link between [the position of the chancellor] and the famous visit of the two EU presidents to Ankara, but their visit was coherent: they expressed the desire to prolong the arrangement on migration and to keep alive the idea of ​​a positive agenda.

We do not know what the complexion of the next German government will be, he continues. But I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the future, we don’t see such an accommodating stance from Germany. At the same time, [French President Emmanuel] Macron took a very critical view of Erdoan, he had many confrontations with him. It is difficult to predict how things will develop, but Berlin’s overwhelming concern with accommodation, reflected to some extent in the positions taken by Brussels, will not necessarily continue.

(A version of this article was originally published by the Kathimerini journal and is reproduced with permission.)