No compromise on laws related to the Holy Prophet (pbuh), says Imran





In response to a resolution passed by the European Parliament, Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted the country would not compromise on laws relating to the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him), he said. emerged on Monday.

A few days ago, the European Parliament called for a review of Pakistan’s status under the GSP Plus, for this purpose the Prime Minister chaired a meeting of senior cabinet ministers to discuss the issue.

Apparently, the SPG Plus trade deal has nothing to do with profanity laws. Revoking that status would result in a loss of around $ 3 billion, they told ministers.

The participants, during the meeting, decided to respond to the reservations of the European Union (EU). It was also unanimously decided that the protection of minorities in the country would be ensured.

Pakistan on Friday said it was disappointed with the passage of a resolution in the European Parliament on blasphemy laws in the country.

The speech in the European Parliament reflects a lack of understanding in the context of blasphemy laws and associated religious sensitivities in Pakistan and the wider Muslim world, Foreign Ministry (OF) spokesperson Zahid said. Hafeez Chaudhri.

The unwarranted comment on Pakistan’s judicial system and national laws is regrettable, he added.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan, as a parliamentary democracy with a vibrant civil society, free media and an independent judiciary, remains fully committed to the promotion and protection of human rights for all of its citizens. without discrimination.

We are proud of our minorities, who enjoy equal rights and full protection of fundamental freedoms enshrined in the Constitution. Judicial and administrative mechanisms and remedies are in place to guard against any violation of human rights, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan had played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and interfaith harmony.

At a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must demonstrate a common will to combat xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence based on religion or belief, and work together to strengthen peaceful coexistence, he said.

The spokesperson further said that Pakistan and the EU have established several mechanisms to discuss the full range of bilateral relations, including a dedicated dialogue on democracy, rule of law, governance and human rights.

We would continue to remain positively engaged with the EU on all matters of mutual interest, he argued.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran met with Islamabad-based ambassadors from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday.

Recalling the two letters he sent to leaders of the Islamic world last year, the Prime Minister briefed the envoys on the Pakistanis’ efforts at the international level to raise awareness of Islamophobia and the need to collectively tackle the phenomenon. .

He stressed that Pakistani initiatives aimed to strengthen mutual understanding and promote interfaith harmony.

Noting that Islamophobic acts spark interfaith hatred and disagreement among civilizations, the prime minister called for addressing the underlying reasons for the increase in such incidents around the world. Mistakenly equating Islam with radicalism and terrorism, he added, leads to the marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims.

Prime Minister Imran stressed that the defamation of Islamic precepts and religious figures, wrongly justified under the guise of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, hurts the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

The Prime Minister urged the OIC to work together to convey to the international community the deeply rooted love and reverence of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Holy Quran.

He also stressed the need to institute legal guarantees aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups. He stressed the imperative of the collective efforts of the OIC to project the true image of Islam and its message of peace and tolerance.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation with all members of the international community to promote the universal values ​​of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all nations and peoples.

