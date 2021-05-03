Cheney hits back at Trump for election ‘big lie’





Republican Liz Cheney of Wyoming, third House Republican, said on Monday that anyone who says the 2020 presidential election was stolen is “poisoning our democratic system,” a direct response to former President Donald Trump.

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney, speaker of the Republican House Conference, said in a tweet. “Anyone who claims this is the case is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their backs on the rule of law and poisoning our democratic system.”

A spokesperson for Cheney told NBC News that the congressman was responding to Trump’s statement earlier in the morning, in which he said: “The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE! “

Cheney has refused to back down on his criticisms of Trump, despite mounting pressure from other Republicans. She was the highest ranking Republican to vote to impeach Trump for her role in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, and has disagreed with other members of the House GOP leadership for kissing Trump and talking to him. his electoral demands since then. She repeatedly and forcefully rejected Trump’s stolen election lie.

The use of the “big lie” to describe Trump’s false account of a stolen election, a reference to a Nazi propaganda strategy, was popularized earlier this year. Shortly after a pro-Trump mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to prevent Congress from asserting President Joe Biden’s victory, the then-president-elect blamed Trump, as well as the senses Josh Hawley , R-Mo., And Ted Cruz, R- Texas, who both raised objections to the state’s certified vote totals, perpetuating “the big lie.”

In Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, which began after the Democratic-controlled House accused him of one count of inciting insurgency, Democratic impeachment officials repeatedly referred to “the big lie” to describe Trump’s lingering lies about the election.

“The Big Lie” refers to an idea perpetuated by Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels, who said that if you repeat a lie enough, people will start to believe it.

Trump’s attempt to requisition the phrase to match his narrative on Monday, similar to his rebranding from “fake news” following the 2016 election, has been echoed by some conservatives. For example, Hawley referred to “Biden’s big lie about electoral integrity.”

As Cheney has emerged as Trump’s most powerful Republican critic in the House, a February attempt by Trump allies to strip her of her leadership position failed by an overwhelming majority, 145 to 61.

The imbalanced vote was taken by secret ballot, indicating broad private support for Cheney inside the conference, although many were reluctant to speak out publicly for fear of stoking the ire of the former president.

Cheney’s position puts her at odds with Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Who has tried to keep his conference aligned with the former president. After initially blaming Trump for the riot, although he voted hours after the attack to block the count of some electoral votes, Biden McCarthy worked to get back into the good graces of the former president, including visiting Trump at his club in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

During a GOP House retreat last week, which was hosted by Cheney, McCarthy declined to say whether she should remain a part of the House Republican leadership team.

“That’s a question for the conference,” McCarthy told reporters at the Orlando retreat, adding, “I think from a point of view, if you’re sitting here at a policy-oriented retreat and focused on the future of American creation in the next century, and you’re talking about something else, you’re not productive. “

Meanwhile, Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., Chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in the House, told Axios on Friday that Cheney’s continued criticism of Trump is ” an unwanted distraction “.

Allan smith

Leigh Ann Caldwell

Sahil Kapur contributed.

