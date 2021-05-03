Boris Johnson’s aide ‘advised on planning for law change’ while employed by real estate companies





Former Boris Johnson senior assistant Eddie Lister was embroiled in talks over a massive overhaul of planning laws while employed by two large real estate companies, it is claimed. Industry insiders told the Mirror that the senior assistant, who resigned because the No.10 was under pressure over conflicts of interest, had given advice on the proposals. Sources in Whitehall also suggested Lord Udny-Lister was involved when the Downing Street political team drew up the plans with Robert Jenrick’s Housing Department last year. The peer previously admitted that he had a few other scraps of work while in government, but maintained that there were no conflicts of interest and everything had been declared. Explaining why he chose to step down from his last post as Gulf envoy, which he started in February, he said: You can’t be half, half out of government. What is your opinion? Give your opinion in the comments section





(Image: Chronicle of Fulham)

The sweeping planning reforms, now approved by the Prime Minister, will be one of the government’s flagship policies in the Queen’s Speech next week. The new law will revise the rules that slow and hamper house building and will require all councils in England to dedicate land to either development or preservation. A development industry insider said: Eddie has been involved in the evolution of planning policy announced in Jenrick’s white paper. It was a totally untenable position in light of the conflicts of interest.



Since coronavirusto Brexit, our daily political newsletter is here to guide you through these turbulent times. The newsletter is sent out twice daily with the latest news from UK and world politics, as well as leading opinions and analysis. You can register here. Lord Udny-Lister was an adviser to real estate group Delancey and a non-executive director of Stanhope Holdings during his tenure at No.10. The conservative peer admitted he had attended several meetings where planning changes were discussed – but denied being a key architect of the plans. He told the Mirror: I was at various meetings where the subject was brought up. I was never part of the detailed work on this. This was mainly achieved by Policy Team # 10 and MHCLG. My hands are far from it. But Ghost Communities Secretary Steve Reed said: Conservatives are giving developers more control over planning and gagging communities so local people lose the right to object. We urgently need to know what role Lord Lister has played given the conflicts of interest that are emerging in his dealings with wealthy promoters who are donating growing sums of money to the Conservative Party. “ Rachel Reeves of Labor has written to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case asking him to look into any potential conflict between the public and private roles of Lord Lister.







