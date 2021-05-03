China lost the Philippines despite Dutertes best efforts

May 3, 2021 at 4:37 PM

Since his election in 2016, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly emphasized his anti-American and pro-Chinese orientation. On his first trip to Beijing in 2016, he announced that it was time to say goodbye to Washington much to the delight of his host, Chinese President Xi Jinping. He praised the investments of the China Belt and Road Initiative, threatened to suspend joint military exercises with the United States, and calls China a good friend.

But over the course of a year, Duterte appears to have turned around on China, frustrating Beijing’s attempts to pull Manila out of Washington’s strategic orbit. Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Sunday sparked a Expletive Tweet on Beijing, telling it in no uncertain terms to get out of the South China Sea, where the two countries have been embroiled in a dispute. You are like a naughty buffoon who forces your attention on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend; not to create a Chinese province, he wrote.

The Locsins Twitter storm is just the latest indication that Beijing’s growing attitude, particularly its challenge to the Philippines, internationally recognized maritime claims, has finally forced Manilas into its hands. Duterte now recognizes, despite his continuing rhetoric to the contrary, that China is no friend and that the Philippines needs their longtime security ally, the United States after all.

Carrying out the tasks will have significant geostrategic implications by the end of his term in June 2022, when the Philippine constitution requires him to resign.

Dutertes’ anger with Washington peaked on February 11, 2020 when he decided to end the agreement on the US-Philippine Visiting Forces (VFA). Among other things, the VFA allows US troops to deploy transparently to the Philippines to deal with potential contingencies, including against China. Under VFA rules, the agreement remains in effect for 180 days after an announced intention by either party to cancel it, leaving time for renegotiation. Since the VFA ended, Duterte has allowed two temporary extensions in June and again in November 2020, which has essentially restarted the clock for the termination process.

Last June, Locsin reported for the first time in Manilas a change of attitude, arguing that in a time of pandemic and heightened tensions between the superpowers, it would be wise to keep the VFA in place. Then, on July 12, 2020, the fourth anniversary of the 2016 decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague which rejected Beijing’s claims to disputed waters, the Philippine Ministry of Foreign Affairs finally recognized the decision publicly. The Duterte administration had previously avoided being so explicit to preserve positive ties with China.

Dutertes September 23, 2020 word at the United Nations General Assembly was another indication that he had turned the corner from China. He directly addressed the issue of the South China Sea disputes, noting that the 2016 decision was beyond compromise, adding that we strongly reject attempts to undermine it. It was the most direct confrontation with Beijing Duterte ever risky, and it showed its stance against China was hardening.

The return to the camp of the United States followed logically. November 11, 2020, Locsin city competition from the great powers in the South China Sea as the reason for suspending the termination of the AVF. Making that connection clearly implied that Manila’s trusts and sides with WashingtonLocsin emphasized the traditional clarity and strength of the allies rather than Beijing, especially given the latter’s aggressively expansionary regional stance. Locsin further stated that suspending the termination would allow us to find a more improved, mutually beneficial, and more effective and lasting arrangement on how to move forward in our mutual defense.

With the Locsins declaration, the strategic change was practically sealed. Duterte too, implicitly approved the VFA on an inspection tour of Clark Air Base northwest of Manila on February 12. [the United States] presence here, he said. I agree with that.

In another major development on March 2, Manila ink an agreement with India to secure the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal difficult to envision without Dutertes’ personal approval. The BrahMos system, built jointly by India and Russia, would provide Manila with its first deterrent capability against China. Asked earlier about the possibility of acquisition, the Philippine Ministry of National Defense replied it was part of a modernization program aimed at strengthening our territorial defense capacity.

Dutertes’ final escalation occurred on April 19, when he threat China with military action in the South China Sea: I will send my gray ships there to claim. This followed an incident earlier this month when a Chinese navy armed vessel hunt a Filipino ship carrying a television news crew.

True, Duterte still hopes that Manila can maintain peaceful ties with Beijing. He is particularly interested in receiving infrastructure and investment assistance through the China Belt and Road Initiative. However, China’s growing assertion since its presidency began and its intensification over the past two years has finally forced Duterte to publicly acknowledge that not only is Beijing a problem, but Washington is a valuable ally. to have in his corner to manage it.

Beijing has to blame itself only if it lost the opportunity to remove the Philippines from American orbit. China’s aggressive behavior in the South China Sea has made it virtually impossible for Duterte to advance his pro-China and anti-US agenda. For example, from early 2019 to early 2020, China surrounded Thitu Island, one of the largest Philippine-controlled Spratly Islands that China claims, with coastguards and militia fishing boats, totaling hundreds of vessels during the year. In February 2020, just days after Duterte canceled the VFA, a Chinese Navy ship in what the Philippine military called a hostile acttarget a Philippine Navy ship that patrolled disputed seas. In April 2020, Beijing officially declared the establishment of administrative control over the disputed islands.

That same month, Beijing redeployed the geological survey vessel Haiyang Dizhi 8 with coast guard escorts in the exclusive economic zone of Vietnam and made the even against Malaysia in May 2020 for harassing West Capella, a drilling vessel exploring for oil and gas in the disputed waters. The actions underscored that no neighbor in Southeast Asia is immune to China’s growing assertion.

China refused to give up this year. In January, China passed a new coast guard law that authorized shooting at rival ships. In early March, Beijing’s decision to deploy his militia fishing at the disputed Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands has led to months-long Sino-Filipino tensions, including the incident involving a Chinese Navy vessel chasing a Filipino vessel with a press crew on board. Tensions have only recently started to subside with the departure of Chinese fishing boats.

Beijing’s destabilizing activities in the South China Sea prompted Duterte to allow Locsin to submit many diplomatic notes in protest. Duterte also conceded to Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzanas calling for maintaining close ties with the U.S. military through combined training operations, like the annual exercise Balikatan, and to reaffirm the importance of the alliance. Indeed, the two ministers have been in close and regular contact with their counterparts in Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, throughout the Whitsun Reef saga.

Moreover, Beijing’s growing assertion only made it more difficult for Duterte to overcome the pervasive anti-Chinese sentiment among the people of his own country. Nor has he been able to allay the concerns of the staunchly pro-American Filipino defense establishment, which sees China as Manilas’ main threat. Politically, members of the Philippine Senate are angry with Dutertes’ policy of refusing to stand up to China and his blatant disregard for the country’s traditional alliance with the United States.

Duterte now has little room for maneuver. China’s aggressive approach to the South China Sea has seriously undermined the credibility of its pro-China policies. Therefore, it is likely that between now and the inauguration of his successor, Duterte will take a slightly harsher line on China, even though he still refers to Beijing as a good friend and avoids implementing any new pro-China programs. For example, it is unlikely that he will continue his plan for joint oil and gas exploration with Beijing in the disputed waters.

To be sure, Dutertes has his own instincts, high approval notes, and the lame duck status likely means he won’t plan for mass adoption from the United States. On the contrary, it is very unlikely that he will stop criticizing the United States because he remains fundamentally anti-American. That said, China left Duterte with no choice but to continue to move closer to Washington. To this end, it is likely that the United States and the Philippines will soon reach an agreement on the new VFA. Atmosphere aside, Duterte becomes less of a puzzle for Washington and more of a puzzle for Beijing and that’s a good thing for US strategy in the Indo-Pacific.