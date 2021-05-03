Pakistani executive dissolves Islamist party





The main Pakistani Islamic organization which has called for the death penalty for those guilty of “blasphemy against Islam” – notably the Christian Asia Bibi – has been dissolved by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This measure comes after several days of violent protests in the main cities of the country.

The dissolution of the country’s main radical Islamist organization on April 15, 2021 suggests strong political reform.

Tehrik-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) is an extremist party created in 2015 by Khadim Hussain Rizvi – a Sunni cleric, who died in November 2020 and replaced by his son Saad – whose only claim concerns the fight against blasphemy and these potential authors, especially Christians.

Rizvi’s party began to emerge in Pakistani politics in the 2018 federal election, campaigning on one topic: defending the controversial blasphemy law when Catholic mother Asia Bibi was acquitted by the Supreme Court.

A controversy was given to the TLP in October 2020, when the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron, spoke out in favor of the right to caricature Islam, the day after the assassination in France of a teacher who had shown his students satirical drawings depicting Mohammud.

It was welcome ammunition for Saad Hussain Rizvi, who then mobilized his activists on social networks with a hashtag that has gone viral on the Islamic web: #FrenchLeavePakistan.

By communicating well, Rizvi encourages the sharing of stories of conversions (real or forced) to Islam: “good news from our demonstration in Gujar Khan” [city near Islamabad]. A Christian boy embraced Islam. Now his name is Khadim Hussain. God willing. Congratulations to all, ”rejoices a party activist on WhatsApp.

In early April 2021, TLP even had the luxury of partially blocking the country’s two largest cities, Lahore and Karachi, as well as the capital, Islamabad, in order to obtain the expulsion of the French ambassador: the protests were brutally repressed by the police.

It was the gout that broke the camel’s back: on April 12, Rizvi was arrested and three days later his organization was dissolved by the Minister of the Interior of the Islamic Republic, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Lahore, Mohammad Waseem analyzes this reversal of the executive, which had nevertheless supported Rizvi in ​​2017: “The TLP was a past master in the art of causing disturbances on the public highway, by claiming to defend honor of the Prophet Muhammad. But the protests of the past few days have not been good for Pakistan’s image on the international stage. “

Pakistan seeks to restore its image by easing tensions with neighboring India and Afghanistan.

As a precaution, on April 15, the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged French nationals to “temporarily leave Pakistan for security reasons”: the dissolution of the TLP inaugurates a period of tension for which Christians could pay the price.

