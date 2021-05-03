Government shortens flow of Covid-19 vaccination





DRAWING. The medical staff did. injection of vaccines to companies in Greater Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (03/05/2021).

Journalist: Yudho Winarto | Editor: Yudho Winarto KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTA. Health Minister Budi G. Sadikin said the Health Ministry (Kemenkes) had reduced the flow of vaccination from four tables to two tables. So this morning the president reviewed it in Thamrin City and also in Grand Indonesia, previously the process was four tables in two tables, and the wait time could be 15 minutes. So, it can also speed up our vaccination process, he said in a press release with Minister of Economic Coordination Airlangga Hartarto after attending a limited meeting chaired by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, Monday (3/5). Setkab page. Previously, immunization participants had to go through four tables, namely the data recording and verification table, health screening, vaccine injection and observation phase. Read also: Within 24 hours, Covid-19 cases in India could cross 20 million mark Not only by speeding up the flow of vaccinations, the health minister said, his party also continued to strive to speed up the implementation of vaccinations, which by the end of April had reached 20 million injections. As long as there are still few mutations worrying variant (transfer from India, South Africa, United Kingdom), it is the right time for us to vaccinate as soon as possible to protect ourselves and our families. Therefore, in March, please encourage vaccination even though fasting and Eid because they were allowed, he said. In an effort to increase the supply of vaccines that will be used to speed up vaccination implementation, said Budi G. Sadikin, the government will introduce the Covid-19 vaccine again through multilateral cooperation, the COVAX Facility of GAVI. Month [April] We have received 3.8 million AstraZeneca vaccines through the free GAVI program. The plan is that around 1.8 million free AstraZeneca vaccines will come, bringing the total to 5.6 million, he said. In addition, the health minister continued, with the raw materials for the Sinovac vaccine that have arrived in the country, Bio Farma will also produce around 18 million vaccines this month. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



