Former President Donald Trump praised Republicans in Utah booing Senator Mitt Romney





Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote twice to impeach Trump.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Senator Mitt Romney faces a hostile crowd at the 2021 Utah Republican Partys organizing convention at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Saturday May 1, 2021, where he was booed by Republican delegates numbering over 1,900.

Former President Donald Trump added insult to injury on Monday, applauding Republican delegates from Utah who booed Sen. Mitt Romney at the state convention in West Valley City on Saturday.

Trump, who has been permanently banned from most social media, issued an emailed statement about the Romneys’ rude reception.

So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off stage at the Utah Republican State Convention, Trump wrote. They are among the first to have discovered this type, a cold loser.

Romney was booed by hundreds of delegates on Saturday as he took the stage. He was only able to finish his speech after outgoing party chairman Derek Brown scolded the delegates.

Hours after Romneys’ speech, Republicans in Utah narrowly rejected an attempt to censor Romney.

Romney was the only Republican to vote to condemn Trump twice after being impeached by the United States House.

The first indictment came after Trump sought Ukraine’s political filth on his political opponents in order to damage them ahead of the 2020 election. The second indictment arose out of Trump inciting a crowd of his supporters to storm the United States Capitol in an attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Romney was the 2012 Republican presidential candidate. During this campaign, he won a larger percentage of the national vote than Trump in 2016 and 2020. Romney won 47.2% nationally in 2012 while Trump captured 46.1% in 2016 and 46.9 % in 2020.

In Utah, the gap between Trump and Romney was much bigger. Romney won nearly 73% of the vote in Beehive State in 2012, while Trump took 45.5% in 2016 and 58.1% in 2020. Romney also beat 62.6% in his campaign successful in the US Senate in 2018. Trump twice lost the national popular vote.

On Sunday, Senator Susan Collins said she was dismayed by the reception of the Romneys by Republicans in Utah. Former Republican Senator Jeff Flake also tweeted his support for Romney, saying the party would return.

Romney will not be re-elected until 2024.

