No compromise on blasphemy laws: PM Imran – Pakistan





Posted May 03, 2021 8:13 PM

No compromise on blasphemy laws: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan, while chairing an important meeting to consider the European Parliament’s resolution against Pakistan’s GSP plus status, said no compromise would be made on blasphemy laws.

The meeting decided to remove the concerns of the European Union and also discussed the points raised in the EU resolution.

It was stated at the meeting that Pakistan’s SGP Plus status agreement had nothing to do with blasphemy laws.

According to sources, in his speech at the rally, the prime minister took a clear and unequivocal position that no compromise would be made on blasphemy laws.

The meeting also decided to pass laws on enforced disappearances, the protection of journalists and freedom of expression in Parliament.

The meeting also decided to ensure the protection of minority rights in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister also met with Islamabad-based ambassadors from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss combating Islamophobia and promoting interfaith harmony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan’s initiatives at the international level in raising awareness of Islamophobia are aimed at strengthening mutual understanding and promoting interfaith harmony.

He stressed the imperative of the collective efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to project the true image of Islam and its message of peace and tolerance.

Recalling the two letters he sent to leaders of the Islamic world last year, the Prime Minister briefed the envoys on Pakistan’s efforts at the international level to raise awareness of Islamophobia and the need to tackle collectively to the phenomenon.

Noting that Islamophobic acts fuel interfaith hatred and disagreement among civilizations, he called for addressing the underlying reasons for the increase in such incidents around the world.

“Mistakenly equating Islam with radicalism and terrorism led to the marginalization and stigmatization of Muslims,” the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

The prime minister stressed that the defamation of Islamic precepts and religious figures, wrongly justified under the guise of the right to freedom of expression or opinion, hurt the feelings of 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

The Prime Minister urged the OIC to work together to convey to the international community the deeply rooted love and reverence of all Muslims for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him) and the Holy Quran.

He also stressed the need to institute legal guarantees aimed at protecting the sensitivities of all religious groups.

The Prime Minister also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to dialogue and cooperation with all members of the international community to promote the universal values ​​of tolerance, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among all nations and peoples.

