Navy chief lists initiatives against Covid-19 at Prime Minister’s meeting; open its hospitals to civilians

As India battles the deadly second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the armed forces have also stepped up measures to deal with the situation. The Indian Navy is opening its naval hospitals for civilian use in various cities, Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Karambir Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Admiral Singh also briefed the Prime Minister on other initiatives taken by the Navy to better manage the devastating Covid-19 situation in the country as the massive rise in the number of infections has brought the health infrastructure to its knees. .

To help the country in such an unprecedented time, the Navy has redeployed medical personnel to various locations to handle Covid tasks, Admiral Singh told PM Modi. The navy is also providing assistance to increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he added, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The navy is also transporting oxygen containers and other supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Singapore to India, Singh told the prime minister. “The Indian Navy contacted all state administrations and offered them assistance in terms of hospital beds, transport and others,” Admiral Singh told Prime Minister Modi, according to the statement.

The Indian Air Force is already responsible for transporting oxygen containers from different parts of the world to the country to increase the supply of vital gas. The IAF heavy lift plane airlifted four empty cryogenic oxygen containers from Frankfurt in Germany on Monday and landed at the Hindon base in New Delhi.

The forces also deployed an operation called CO-JEET as part of its efforts to fight the coronavirus by strengthening medical infrastructure and oxygen supply chains.

Under CO-JEET, personnel from all three wings of the Armed Forces, Army, Air Force and Navy were commissioned to help restore oxygen supply chains, set up Covid beds and provide assistance to the civil administration in its fight to control the pandemic, ”said the PTI, citing Deputy Lt. General of Integrated Defense (medical), Dr Madhuri Kanitkar.

More than 368,000 new cases of Covid-19 brought the number of active cases to more than 3.4 million on Monday. With a death rate of 1.1%, the country has lost 3,417 lives due to the viral disease in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health.