MI6 spy Christopher Steele ‘produced second file on Donald Trump for FBI’





Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a second FBI dossier on Donald Trump while in the White House, sources told The Telegraph.

Mr. Steele filed a series of intelligence reports with U.S. authorities during the Trump presidency, including reports of alleged sexual exploits.

Mr Steeles’s continued involvement in providing intelligence to the FBI appears to lend credibility to his original case, which sparked an investigation by Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Mr. Steeles’ original dossier disclosed detailed allegations of misconduct, conspiracy and cooperation between Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign team and the government of Vladimir Putin.

It also contained the sensational claim that the Kremlin was in possession of compromising material, including Mr. Trump’s sex tape with a prostitute at a Moscow hotel in 2013.

The former president strongly denied the claims made in the Steele dossier, denouncing it as fake news.

The emergence of the 35-page dossier, written between June and December 2016, did not appear to signify the end of the working relationship of former MI6 officers with the FBI and continued after Mr. Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.

The Telegraph understands that Mr. Steele, through his company Orbis Business Intelligence, has continued to provide raw intelligence to federal authorities in the United States.

The second file contains raw information that makes further allegations of Russian interference in the US elections and also refers to allegations of the existence of other sex tapes. The second dossier relies on separate sources from those which provided information for the first reports.

The fact that the FBI continued to receive intelligence from Mr. Steele, who ran the Russia office of MI6 from 2006 to 2009 before creating Orbis, is potentially significant because it shows that his work was apparently still taken seriously after Mr. Trump has taken the reins of power.

The Mueller investigation led to a string of convictions, including the imprisonment of Paul Manafort, president of the Trump campaign. Other convicts included George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign adviser; and Roger Stone, longtime ally and former advisor.

The information Mr. Steele gathered for his second case is expected to include additional details about Mr. Manaforts’ alleged contacts with Russia.

Earlier this month, news sources in the United States reported that Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr. Manafort, had passed on information about the polls and the Trump campaign strategy to Russian intelligence sources.

The FBI is offering a reward of $ 250,000 for “information leading to the arrest” of Konstantin Kilimnik, an associate of Mr. Manafort.

The US Treasury has placed Mr. Kilimnik under sanctions, describing him as a “known Russian secret service agent”.

The Treasury report states: “During the 2016 US presidential election campaign, Kilimnik provided Russian intelligence services with sensitive information about polls and campaign strategy.”

It is understood that Mr. Steele believes the targeting of Mr. Kilimnik shows collusion between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian intelligence.

The FBI interviewed Mr. Steele at the Grosvenor Hotel in central London, near his offices, in September 2017 as part of then-ongoing investigations into Russian interference.

In the interview, Mr. Steele told the FBI that Orbis had “four discreet and tightly sealed principal agent networks.” His main “sub-source” of the file was no longer “active” at the time of the interview with FBI agents, but another “network of senior agents is operational and is now starting to receive good information.” .

The Telegraph understands that this agent, mentioned by Mr. Steele in his interview with the FBI, provided information for the second case.

The new dossier contains, like the first, a series of raw intelligence reports on alleged Russian interference linked to Mr. Trump and his associates.

The suggestion it contains further details of Mr Trumps’ sexual exploits will anger the former president. On Twitter, he called the allegations a “garbage heap”.

The original case was dismissed, according to the New York Times, by CIA sources as an “Internet rumor,” but it was used by the US Department of Justice to support a secret court ruling authorizing surveillance of Carter Page, a former Trump campaign. help. Page is now suing the FBI and the Justice Department for $ 75 million.

