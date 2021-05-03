Leaked documents reveal Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist plan to control internet root

Yesterday, The Epoch Times reported on leaks of internal Chinese government documents revealing that Prime Minister Xi Jinping has “personally directed the Communist regime to focus its efforts on controlling the global Internet, displacing the influential role of the United States.”

Xi’s ultimate goal is for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to exercise “power of speech” over communications and discussions in the global geopolitical arena by controlling content on the Internet. The CCP’s vision is to “use technology to rule the Internet” by achieving complete dominance over every part of the online ecosystem – including applications and content – and has adopted an “attack and kill” posture. simultaneous defense, turning his attention to the muffling of the continuous flow. information with censorship, surveillance and state control.

Reporters explain the CCP’s three-pronged strategy, citing Xi, that, “(to) achieve his ambitions, Xi stressed the need to ‘manage Internet relations with the United States’, while ‘preparing for a hard war’. with the country in this region. “In addition,” US companies should be used by the regime to achieve its goal, Xi said. ”

Alarmingly, one of the strategic areas specifically targets the control of Internet infrastructure, including root servers. Quoting cybersecurity expert and Cyber ​​Defense magazine editor Gary Miliefsky, ”

I have written about this at length in articles and in my book, How to register the Internet in three easy steps: the user’s guide to restarting the root, to draw attention to how ICANN’s compromised and corrupt behavior actually endangers the Free and Open Internet.

The CCP is one of the world’s foremost experts on large-scale censorship, and its experience with the Great Firewall – which requires censorship checkpoints at every physical location where data flows across the national border. from China – offered object lessons to all potential tyrants who ineffective censorship is not ideal while being easily bypassed with readily available software tools. It makes no sense to be lulled into a sense of complacency that China – along with others – is not looking for ways to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of censorship, including looking higher at the “stack”. ” Internet.

The Internet is the global medium of communication but, as a distributed network of networks designed to be massively redundant and where participation is entirely voluntary, there is no single point of failure or single point of bottleneck to control the Internet. content with censorship. The next best thing, however, is a centralized domain name registry that provides the ability not only to block unwanted content but also to stop it from existing. This would make bypassing unnecessary by leaving nothing accessible by bypassing censorship.

We may have already witnessed a major attempt to take control of a major Internet registry: Ethos Capital’s attempt to acquire control of the .org registry from the Internet Society (ISOC) in a huis transaction. closed valued at over $ 1 billion. . Disturbingly, even at this high sum, .org was not sold to the highest bidder, but rather to whoever ISOC wanted to sell it to. The transaction failed only after the intervention of the California Attorney General, and the ICANN board unexpectedly refused to approve the change of control required by the .org registry agreement.

Several former senior ICANN executives were involved in the transaction – including former CEO Fadi Chehade, who was introduced as a consultant for the deal but later turned out to be co-CEO of Ethos Capital – but the sources of nearly $ 1 billion in funding as the acquisition remains shrouded in mystery.

After the failed takeover bid for .org, Ethos acquired Donuts, the largest operator of new gTLD registries, immediately after the latter acquired Afilias, another registry operator and backend registry service provider. . Afilias is the backend provider of the .org registry, and Fadi’s Ethos therefore managed to gain a foothold in an old major registry via a roundabout path to the backend despite the front door being closed.

As The Epoch Times reports, Chinese Xi sees the world in three spheres: red (China), black (US), and gray (middle states). It is no different from how the world was divided during the Cold War between the free world and the Soviet bloc with the polar ends and with unaligned states in the middle. The difference today is that the US government is playing into the hands of the Communists by breaking ICANN’s contractual obligations in order to maintain a silly fiction of having no influence over Internet governance beyond this. that any other country has. Imagine if the United States took the same approach to Berlin and Western Europe during the Cold War because it feared it would be seen as having “too much influence.” Considering that the United States invented the Internet and is the originator of the first and largest domain name registries, America does not need permission to protect the free and open Internet and anyone who doesn’t like it. not this fact should feel free to use a Chinese or Russian “alternative”.

Lenin is said to have once said: “the capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them”. Although meant as a boast, his words could best be seen as a warning to the US government and Internet stakeholders to remember that seemingly “victimless” crimes are still crimes and that the statutes and contracts are supposed to be applied as written. Much like the ‘broken windows’ theory of crime-fighting – which recognizes that neglecting minor damage creates an environment in which greater lawlessness occurs – ICANN, its contracting parties and other hostile interests are engaged. to a bacchanal of profit and corruption in the absence of the application of statutes and contractual obligations and which have not been addressed will mean the certain end of the free and open Internet.