SPG Plus status: government decides to address EU concerns about minorities and freedom of expression – World





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of his senior leaders and close associates to discuss the resolution passed by the European Parliament, which called for a review of their trade relations with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Business Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Minister of Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, among others.

The cabinet deliberated on the concerns raised by the European Parliament and decided to respond to them.

The meeting decided to introduce laws on enforced disappearances, protection of journalists and freedom of expression in Parliament. The cabinet also decided to take concrete steps to ensure the protection of minority rights in Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, however, said the Pakistan GSP Plus Status Agreement had nothing to do with blasphemy laws that guarantee the sanctity of Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He told participants that no compromise would be made on blasphemy laws.

The resolution, adopted on April 30, could end Pakistan’s eligibility for Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP) trade status.

The European Parliament’s resolution is linked to Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy laws, in particular the case of Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, who have remained in death row since 2014, for allegedly sending blasphemous texts – a charge which they have constantly denied.

The resolution was adopted almost unanimously, with 662 votes in favor, three votes against and 26 choices to abstain, calling on the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) to immediately reconsider the eligibility of the Pakistani in SPG + status in light of current events.

He added that there is sufficient reason to initiate a procedure for the temporary withdrawal of this status and its subsequent benefits.

The resolution came after numerous protests across Pakistan in April by the religious political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which quickly turned violent after the party leader was arrested for threatening the government with rallies – if he failed to do so. to expel the French envoy for the cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) published in France last year.

As the protests continued, ministers negotiated with the party and ultimately accepted its request for release, hundreds of TLP supporters arrested during the riots, and also called for a parliamentary vote on the ambassador’s expulsion. of France, responding to the key demand of religious groups.

A statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said that< le discours au Parlement européen reflète un manque de compréhension dans le contexte des lois sur le blasphème et des sensibilités religieuses associées au Pakistan et dans le monde musulman au sens large >>, adding that the unwarranted comment on Pakistan’s judicial system and national laws is regrettable.

According to the statement, Pakistan has played an active role in promoting freedom of religion or belief, tolerance and interfaith harmony – at a time of rising Islamophobia and populism, the international community must demonstrate a common will to fight against xenophobia, intolerance and incitement. violence based on religion or belief and work together to strengthen peaceful coexistence “.

