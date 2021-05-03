Boris Johnson is preparing two dozen new laws to reinstate pandemic leveling program





Boris Johnson is expected to announce more than two dozen new laws in the Queens speech next week with measures to overhaul the planning system and increase state aid to struggling industries. The government’s legislative program for the coming year, which will be read by the Queen at the official opening of Parliament on Tuesday, will be designed to show the country emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic with more manifesto commitments conservatives by virtue of being enshrined in law. At least 25 and possibly up to 30 separate bills will be included in the speech, according to Financial Times. They are not expected to include strong social protection legislation, which the Prime Minister promised to reform when he took office almost two years ago. News and analysis, direct from Westminster to your inbox A bill will complement government plans to change the planning system in England so that communities must designate land as either protected or ready to be developed, with the aim of stopping blockages that may delay construction projects during years. The proposals have already been watered down after a revolt by deputies worried about excessive development in their region. < class=""> Read more There is a good chance that the social distancing of one meter and more could end on June 21, according to Boris Johnson Another will develop a detailed state objective regime that will benefit from the UK’s exit from EU rules. The post-Brexit freeports policy where ordinary rights rules are suspended will also be codified in new legislation, as will the creation of the Advanced Research & Invention Agency, which is intended to invest in scientific research on the blue sky. and is the Dominic Cummings fruit. The Queen’s Speech will need to include legislation promised in the previous session of Parliament but not completed on time, including the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill. This bill is likely to be the subject of heated debate in the House of Commons and could be amended following allegations that it gives the police too much power to suppress legitimate political protests. A package of NHS reforms that will make the health service in England directly accountable to the Health Secretary for the first time in a decade is expected to be detailed in legislation at some point in the coming months.

