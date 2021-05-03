Fact Check-Lin Wood didn’t find Trump sitting in the Oval Office in April 2021





Conservative lawyer and QAnon plot promoter Lin Wood could not find former President Donald J. Trump sitting in the Oval Office as he searched for President Joe Biden in the White House. Posts showing screenshots of a series of posts and photos of Wood on his Telegram page actually feature photographs that are several months old.

Examples can be seen here and here.

The screenshots show a variety of posts and photographs from different rooms in the White House posted by Wood on what appears to be his official Telegram channel on April 28, 2021. In the posts, he says he’s looking for Biden and shares photos of himself in different rooms.

One message includes a photo of Wood with Trump in the Oval Office and reads: I was right. No Joey in the Oval Office. But I have met our President of the United States. President Trump hangs out and works in the office we re-elected him to for a historic landslide victory on November 3, 2020.

The same photo was posted to the now banned Woods Twitter page here on September 5, 2020.

The tweet reads: I met @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office of the White House on March 11, 2020 at the request of the Presidents. I didn’t post a photo earlier, but I thought today was a good day to do so for the context after the article on the attack on the Left and Gannett. Official White House photo by Joyce N. Boghosian.

There is no evidence to show that Wood was visiting the White House or that Trump was seated in the Oval Office on April 28, 2021. The decor seen in the photo of Trump and Wood clearly shows the Oval Office the way it is. Trump decorated it, including the framed photographs behind them. The decor and the photographs of Bidens are different, as seen here.

Bidens’ official calendar factba.se/biden/topic/calendar showed him in the White House during the day until he left for the Capitol for his speech to Congress at 8:30 p.m.

Some proponents of the widely denied QAnon conspiracy theory, which argues that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a cabal of child sex predators that includes prominent Democrats, Hollywood elites, and Deep State allies (here ), claim that Biden is not really president and that the military is in power until Trump returns to power, or Trump secretly works as president. Reuters debunked this claim, here and here.

VERDICT

False. Lin Wood and former President Donald J. Trump were not in the Oval Office on April 28, 2021. Wood shared a series of messages and photos on Telegram that actually date back to 2020.

This article was written by the Reuters fact-checking team.

