Kbra was a high profile journalist. Then her husband hit her head four times





Watch ‘Dying to Divorce’ at 9:30 p.m. tonight on SBS and later on SBS On Demand

In Turkey, 38 percent married women have suffered physical and / or sexual violence and the number of reported deaths due to domestic violence rising. Though turkey established theaws to end violence against women, say the activists the flow political and judicial leaders are do not protect women and prosecute the perpetrators of violence. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power in 2014, pushing conservative family values ​​and ridiculing women’s rights. Since then, policies on gender-based violence have favored perpetrators, leading to reduced sentences and limited justice, for victims and their families. Ipek Bozkurt, a Turkish lawyer who specializes in domestic violence, at ttoo at Kbras Case. It said, The legal system should give the right message to potential murderers that they are going to spend their entire lives in prison if they kill someone, if they kill a woman. When Kbra was 28, she met a man working for bloomberg turkey and decided to return to stanbul and get married. Two days after childbirth, Kbra has had a brain hemorrhage. She had been assaulted by her husband, hit four times on the head. Kbra Eken with her daughter after childbirth. Dateline KbraHer injuries resulted in the loss of her ability to speak and walk. Her husband also refused access to their daughter while the case was in progress. The court granted Kbra the right to see her daughter three days a week. But her family never let her see her, herusername Mother Kbras. Kbra had undergo intensive speech therapy in wherethe at testify against her husband in court, countering his defense that a cesarean section caused his brain hemorrhage. Kbra does speech therapy. Dateline following KbraIn his statement, her ex-husband was charged with assault and sentenced to 15 months in prison. However, his sentence was reduced for good behavior and to date he has not served a day behind bars.. This highlights a common problem in Turkey – the perpetrators receive reduced sentences for their crimes against women. Judges, most of whom are men, take advantage legal loopholes and lower the sentences at their discretion. In March 2021, President Erdogan signed a presidential decree withdraw Turkey from the Istanbul Convention, a Council of Europe treaty that aims to end violence against women and set legally binding standards for the punishment of perpetrators. The withdrawal has sparked protests and international critic. In a country where democracy is fading, inside it’s a terrible crash of emotions, said Ipek on the state of women’s rights in Turkey. In 2020, 409 women in Turkey lost their lives Consequently domestic violence. Unable to see her daughter for two and a half years, they were eventually reunited in 2019. I never lost my hope, said Kbra. I have a future to look forward to with my daughter.

