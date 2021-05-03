French lawmakers vote on controversial climate bill | Voice of America





PARIS – The French centrist government released a video ahead of Wednesday’s vote on the so-called Climate and Resilience Bill, with Ecological Transition Minister Barbara Pompili on how it will lead to cleaner air , more isolated buildings and a greener France as a whole. Polls show that many French citizens support the spirit of massive legislation, which aims to meet the country’s goal of reducing greenhouse gases by 40% by 2030 from 1990 levels. A report recent report from the EU’s climate service revealed that 2020 was the hottest year on record in Europe and that the region was warming faster than the rest of the world. France is planning dozens of measures, including limiting the most polluting vehicles in urban areas, imposing eco-taxes on truck transport, banning heated restaurant terraces and capping rents for isolated dwellings. The National Assembly is expected to pass the bill before going to the Senate. But the bill is deeply controversial, with industry saying it’s too restrictive, and green groups saying it doesn’t go far enough.

Graffiti near Place de la Bastille in Paris calling for climate action. (Lisa Bryant / VOA) Chloé Gerbier, lawyer for the environmental NGO Notre Affaire a Tous (Our Shared Responsibility), said that the legislation in no way responds to the urgency of the climate crisis. She and others have said that this significantly reduces the proposals made by a citizens’ climate convention put in place by President Emmanuel Macron. Previous wording in the bill, for example, which made serious environmental damage a crime now qualifies them as minor offenses. Green groups also want a broader category of banned short-haul domestic flights in favor of rail transport. The French airline industry, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, does not want any flight bans. Nicolas Paulissen, managing director of the Union des Airports Français, says it makes no sense to penalize French airlines, while much of the industry’s growth is occurring in Africa and Asia .

Parisian climate protesters before France’s lockdowns against coronaviruses. (Lisa Bryant / VOA) Rather, we believe in the greening of aviation through technological innovation, for example, and that is why we encourage the French government to fund research into new technologies that allow aviation to be greener than in the future, said Paulissen. Pompili acknowledges a series of criticisms, but says the legislation balances starkly competing interests to get everyone to come together. Earlier this year, a Paris court condemned the French state for failing to address the climate crisis and for failing to deliver on its promises to tackle greenhouse gas emissions. The government is appealing the decision.

