Jokowi asks military commander to oversee return of migrant workers to Indonesia





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi request a role TNI-Polri is optimized to monitor the return of Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) to their country of origin. Jokowi instructed the regional military commanders (Pangdam) to order the return of the PMI to their respective territories. “We, from the Task Force, received an order from the President to optimize the role of TNI / Polri and the President said that all PMI returns are entrusted to the Military Commander in all regions”, explained Doni Monardo, chief. of the Covid -19 Handling Task Force during a press conference on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat, Monday (3/5). According to him, there are five provinces that will receive the arrival of Indonesian migrant workers from abroad. The five provinces include East Java, West Java, Central Java, West Nusa Tenggara and North Sumatra. Doni also asked Pangdam and Kapolda to coordinate with all central agencies in the regions. Starting with, the General Directorate of Immigration, the Indonesian Agency for the Protection of Migrant Workers (BP2MI), the Bureau of Manpower, the Bureau of Port Health at Customs. He stressed that coordination should be done in a single command in order to facilitate the supervision of the return of PMIs to the country. He also recalled to keep an eye out for violations committed by individuals at the arrival gate. “This includes preventing violations committed by a number of unscrupulous people at the airport and upon departure from the airport and port,” Doni said. Previously, the Task Force’s temporary data, there were more than 49,000 PMIs who will return to Indonesia until May 2021. PMIs who returned to Indonesia, but because the period of their employment contracts with foreign companies has expired. “In the coming April and May period, tens of thousands of people will be repatriated. And West Java is in second place after East Java for our PMI return,” Doni said on Friday April 30. 2021. Even if they have contributed to the exchange of the country, the arrival of PMIs from abroad must be closely watched. The treatment of PMI should refer to the circular letter of the working group number 8 of 2021 regarding the health protocols of international travel during the Covid-19 pandemic. In this regulation, every international traveler entering the country must undergo a swab examination twice. The first swab on arrival in Indonesia, the second swab after being quarantined for five days. Journalist: Delvira H

