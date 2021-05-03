Fake video claims Pakistan sent medical aid to India





A video claiming that Pakistan recently sent medical aid to India has surfaced on the internet. The video, which was posted on YouTube, is currently trending. However, it should be noted that Pakistan has not yet taken any such action.

According to the video, a giant Pakistani cargo plane landed at a Delhi airport carrying various medical supplies, including oxygen cylinders and Covid kits. After receiving the supplies, the video said India echoed Pakistan’s Zindabad.

The video also claimed that Modi initially refused to accept any help from Pakistan, but due to pressure from political actors and the alarming Covid crisis in India, he had to give in.

According to the video, apart from Pakistan, no other country had sent aid to India, which is still false. Several countries have recently sent aid to India, including the United Kingdom, Russia, Germany, United Arab Emirates, France, Taiwan, Thailand, Romania, Ireland and Bahrain. Even the United States sent three shipments of emergency relief supplies to India after initially refusing.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has only recently offered to help India; it is therefore highly unlikely that a giant cargo plane from Pakistan is already delivering medical aid to Delhi airport in India.

Nonetheless, the Pakistani offer of aid to India aroused immense appreciation from Pakistanis and Indians alike, as it was seen as an act of goodwill. India has a rich history of hostility towards Pakistan, but despite the hostility Pakistan has expressed support for the Indians in these difficult times.

Even Prime Minister Khan has expressed solidarity with the Indian people as he battles a dangerous wave of Covid-19.

I want to express our solidarity with the Indian people as they fight a dangerous wave of COVID-19. Our prayers for a speedy recovery go out to all who are suffering from the pandemic in our neighborhood and around the world. We must fight together against this global challenge facing humanity – Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 24, 2021

Once again, Pakistan has only offered to help India by providing relief items including ventilators, Bi-PAPs, digital x-ray machines and PPE.

In solidarity with the Indian people following the current wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has offered to provide humanitarian aid to India including ventilators, BiPAPs, digital x-ray machines, PPE. [personal protective equipment] and related articles, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

India has yet to accept Pakistan’s offer.

