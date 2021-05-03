Boris Johnson denies Britain’s holiday hopes as virus ‘breeding ground’ warning issued





Boris Johnson has poured cold water on vacation hopes by refusing to approve unrestricted overseas travel. The Prime Minister said, “We want to make some opening on May 17th, but I don’t think the people of this country want to see an influx of disease from everywhere else. “Certainly not and we have to be very, very tough, and we have to be as careful as possible, while still continuing to open up.” His comments fall into a bitter ditch in Cabinet after MPs recommended discouraging overseas vacations, even when legal.





(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The all-party parliamentary group on Covid has warned that airports are “fertile ground” for the virus and that the government should discourage people from traveling abroad unless it is essential. Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty are also said to be among those pushing for non-quarantine states to be minimized. But other high-level figures have opposed maintaining restrictions on freedoms after the successful deployment of the vaccine, which has kept the epidemic under control.





(Image: Getty Images)

And the European Commission has recommended easing restrictions, with President Ursula von der Leyen tweeting: “It’s time to revive the EU tourism industry and safely resuscitate cross-border friendships.” Earlier today, the prime minister said there was a “good chance” that social distancing rules would be lifted on June 21, as the government had planned. The Prime Minister said it is likely the UK could “move forward” with the final phase of Johnsons’ roadmap out of lockdown, but admitted he will not be able to say “categorically” up to closer.





(Image: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Currently, the British are under social restrictions of a distance of one meter and more, which means people have to stand out in places like Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s. Speaking to the press on Monday, May 3, Johnson attributed the possible relaxation of social distancing rules to the successful deployment of the vaccine. He said: “As it is and the way it is, with the rollout of the vaccine as it is, we have had 50 million injections as I speak to you today, a quarter of the adult population, one in four has had two strokes. “







