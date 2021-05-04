Oil futures stagnate as Europe is offset by peak Indian case

The bullish data will be followed by US manufacturing data due later this morning, the US manufacturing PMI expected up 1.5 points to 60.6 for April, while the Institute of Supply’s manufacturing index Management for April is expected to hit a strong 66 after a 64.7 reading in March. The US ISM manufacturing index for March was the highest since December 1983.

Restrained enthusiasm for oil futures has spiked cases of COVID-19 infections in India that have overwhelmed the country’s hospital system and are credited with reducing the political strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his party lost seats in state elections held over the weekend. New infections hover around 400,000 a day, with John Hopkins reporting nearly 20 million cases of the virus in a country of 1.4 billion people since the start of the pandemic and 218,959 deaths.

Modi and election officials are accused of ramping up the number of cases and deaths for failing to postpone the elections or for setting guidelines for the campaign and political rallies. Although politically weakened, Modi remains firmly positioned as Prime Minister, with his tenure running until 2024.

Cases of India’s COVID-19 variant that were reported in cities across China at the end of last week have also been discovered in Indonesia, where travel restrictions are increasing in Asia where demand for fuel was spurring fuel demand. global growth in oil demand before the pandemic hits in 2020. Fuel sales reportedly fell more than 10% in April compared to March, with increased travel restrictions expected to further dampen fuel demand and imports of crude. Reuters reports that six shipments of liquefied natural gas have been diverted from India in the past two weeks to other destinations due to peak cases of COVID-19 which are slowing demand for gas in the country.

At the start of trading, NYMEX June West Texas Intermediate futures edged up to $ 63.75 per barrel (bbl) with July’s Brent ICE contract stable at $ 66.75 bbl. NYMEX June RBOB futures were down 0.0065 cents just below $ 2.07 gallons, with the June ULSD contract firming slightly to near $ 1.9250 gallons.

