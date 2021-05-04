Politics
China-centric: Biden’s first 100 days in power
In an address to the US Congress last week, President Joe Biden referred to his first 100 days in office. It was a critical time given the current global pandemic and the deep divisions in American society.
The speech was similar to the previous speeches in the message. But this time, instead of declaring that America is back, the president chose to announce that “America is on the move again.”
Biden spent much of his speech reviewing the accomplishments for his first 100 days and his plans for the remainder of his tenure. He drew attention to the fight against COVID-19, ranking it as one of the greatest achievements of the administration’s first 100 days. He highlighted both the decreasing number of cases in the country and the large number of vaccinations carried out as part of the process.
In addition, the US president reiterated his intention to help other countries in the fight against the deadly pandemic.
Biden also mentioned his new plans to rebuild American infrastructure and help American families. As expected by many observers, Biden’s speech focused primarily on domestic politics and economic recovery.
However, throughout the speech, US leadership in the world was mentioned in a different context.
The family plan
The great struggle for power was integrated into almost every subject of his speech. For example, according to Biden, the “American Families Plan” is not only a significant investment for American families, it will also give the United States a competitive advantage internationally.
The US president presented this plan by referring to his conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
I spent a lot of time with President Xi. … When he called me to congratulate me, we had a two hour chat. It is extremely serious about becoming the largest and most consistent nation in the world. … To win this competition for the future, in my opinion, we also need to invest once in a generation in our families and children. That is why I presented the American plan for families this evening. “
This wasn’t the only time Biden had brought China into the conversation. When he introduced the “US Jobs Plan,” he again stressed that his plan would move manufacturing from China to the United States.
Look, but think about it: there is simply no reason why the blades of wind turbines cannot be built in Pittsburgh instead of Beijing. Without reason. Nothing. Without reason.
Strengthening U.S. infrastructure is especially important, Biden said, as China and other countries are moving closer together quickly.
Dance with the dragon
Biden seemed to legitimize his goals through great power politics. He expressed his willingness to invest in the country’s infrastructure by referring to the competitive international environment, in particular the Chinese challenge.
America is moving forward, but we cannot stop now. Were competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. Were at a great turning point in history.
Biden again brought up the subject of China when discussing some international issues, including trade and technology.
Once again, Biden referred to his conversations with Xi and warned that the United States must prepare for technological competition with China, noting that the Chinese state’s unfair trade practices must be prevented.
“In my discussions with Xi, I told him that ‘we welcome competition, we are not looking for conflict.’ But I made it quite clear that we would defend the interests of the Americas in all areas. America will stand up against unfair business practices that undermine American workers and American industries, such as state subsidies to state-owned operations and enterprises and the theft of American technology and intellectual property.
The reaction of members of the US Congress to the speech showed that China will remain a problem both nationally and internationally throughout Bidens’ tenure as president. It will be part of all national and international conversations.
