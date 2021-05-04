Boris Johnson urged by MPs to speed up end of Covid lockdown

Calls for an earlier end to the lockdown surged yesterday as the daily Covid death toll fell to just one.

The figure was the lowest since last August, with infections also falling to an eight-month low.

Despite the drop in numbers and the huge success of the vaccine rollout, Britain is still not expected to fully open up for seven weeks. The ministers even hint that masks and forms of social distancing could continue after June 21.

And the list of destinations without quarantine will likely be very limited when the blanket ban on overseas travel ends later this month.

Robert Syms, Tory MP for Poole, urged Boris Johnson to keep his promise to track data, not dates.

Boris Johnson urged to follow data and not dates of the country’s reopening after Britain saw only one recorded Covid death yesterday

Despite the drop in numbers and the huge success of the vaccine rollout, Britain is still not expected to fully open up for seven weeks.

If you take the data rather than the dates, infections, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped pretty quickly and there doesn’t appear to be any evidence the unlock caused any kind of spike, he said.

This did not happen when schools reopened and did not happen following the reopening of stores. We have to push the government to continue. Much of normal life could be returned.

As Britain passed the 50 million vaccination mark, Sir Robert called for measures such as allowing more guests at weddings, otherwise they would lose another summer.

Yesterday, 1,649 more confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported, down 20% in seven days. The solitary death brings the seven-day total to 105, down 35% from the previous week.

The numbers came up as:

Mr Johnson has confirmed an opening of international travel from May 17;

However, the prime minister warned that the green list of countries without quarantine would likely be in single digits;

The European Union has revealed plans to drop its entry ban on non-member countries such as Britain with strong vaccination campaigns and low infection rates;

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has promised a good summer after vaccinations hit 50 million, behind only the United States and India;

Party leaders have supported the Daily Mails campaign to help create a national memorial for victims of Covid.

Mr Johnson took a positive note yesterday, saying the roadmap for easing the lockdown was on track, with nearly all social distancing rules likely to be removed from June 21. meter plus from June 21.

It still depends on the data, we can’t say it categorically yet, we need to look at the epidemiology as we move forward. But that’s what I’m feeling right now. Former Tory Minister David Jones said the government should now consider advancing the June 21 target.

He added: Many hotel companies are in desperate need of restarting the full business and many livelihoods depend on it.

Mark Hix, owner of the Oyster & Fish House restaurant in Lyme Regis, said: We need a faster reopening.

We have had a lot of canceled reservations due to the terrible freezing weather.

Kate Nicholls, trade body UKHospitality, said: A return to unrestricted commerce on June 21 is essential and will mean hospitality businesses can stop living and be viable for the first time in almost 16 months.

We urge the government to confirm reopening dates and these plans as soon as possible, which will build confidence and allow companies to step up planning and bring back staff.

A spokesperson for the UK Cinema Association said he hoped face covers were not a permanent requirement.

He said: We firmly believe that our exemplary safety record with not a single case of Covid tracing back to any UK location and our ability to manage the movement of moviegoers in modern, highly ventilated indoor environments offers ample evidence that any June 21 relaxation can be undertaken safely without the need to resort to other permanent restrictions, including any facial coverage requirements.

A social distancing review is expected to announce its findings before June 21. But the Mail understands that masks may still be needed in some settings, as well as one-way systems and screens in some places.

A separate review on close contact between friends and families allowing parents to kiss again will be reported in two weeks.

Germany must lift restrictions on citizens who have been vaccinated as early as this week. In Denmark, those who can show on a coronapas that they have been vaccinated can visit restaurants, bars, cafes, museums, art galleries, libraries, zoos and theme parks. The French authorities are working on a so-called health pass.