Trump calls on 2020 election to defeat a ‘big lie’ | Voice of America





WASHINGTON – Former US President Donald Trump lost his reelection contest to Democrat Joe Biden six months ago on Monday, but he continues to claim he was cheated of another White House term, leaving some Republican officials disagree with each other and with Trump over the legitimacy of Biden’s victory.

“The fraudulent presidential election of 2020 will, from this day forward, be known as THE BIG LIE!” Trump said in a new statement.

The comment from the former president of his Atlantic Ocean mansion in Florida appropriated the sense of the “big lie” his political opponents used to describe his claims he won. Trump permanently lost the election by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College, which determines the outcome of the US presidential election, and by more than 7 million votes in the popular vote count.

After Trump made his statement on Monday, one of his most fervent critics among Republicans, Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming, said on Twitter: “The 2020 presidential election has not been stolen. Rule of law and poisoning of our democratic system. “

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Speaker of the Republican House Conference, speaks with reporters following a GOP strategy session on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 20, 2021.

Cheney was one of 10 Republicans in the House of Representatives to vote for Trump’s impeachment for prompting a crowd of hundreds of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as Congress certifies Biden’s victory to the electoral college. Five people were left dead.

Trump has vowed to support any Republican candidate who runs against Cheney in next year’s legislative election. He also expressed support for other Republican candidates who oppose the 10 Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach him in the final days of his administration or the seven senators who voted to convict him in the Senate impeachment trial. in which Trump was acquitted.

Shortly after Cheney’s vote to impeach Trump, Republicans in Wyoming voted to censor her, and several vocal allies of Trump in the House called for her ousting the Republican Conference presidency from the House. But other Republicans backed her and she retained the post.

In Utah, another western state, Republicans booed one of the state’s U.S. senators, Mitt Romney, on Saturday as he spoke at a party convention. Romney was the party’s losing presidential candidate in 2012 and voted to convict Trump in his two Senate impeachment trials. An attempt to censor him failed.

Other Republicans have hushed up their criticism of Trump’s continued baseless claims that he was swindled out of his reelection, and several have traveled to Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion, to visit him and talk about politics.

Trump has lost dozens of legal challenges to the election result, but never officially conceded defeat to Biden, leaving Washington hours before Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Trump has suggested he could run for president again in 2024, but also said he would not decide until after the November 2022 congressional election, in which control of both houses of Congress is at stake. Democrats currently tightly control both chambers.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos