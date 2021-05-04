Modi wasted Indias Soft Power and dreams of self-sufficiency amid COVID-19 Second Wave

May 3, 2021 at 2:21 PM

In December 2004, when an earthquake and tsunami hit Asia, then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh decided it was high time for India to stop accepting the helps other countries to cope with disasters and to rely on itself. We believe we can deal with the situation on our own, he said, and we will take their help if necessary. It was a sharp political statement on India’s growing economic weight, and it was not the last. The Singhs government offered aid to the United States in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and to China after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake. Seen as a matter of national pride, an indicator of self-sufficiency and a snub to curious donors, the practice continued under Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite pressure to change course during flooding in the state. southern Kerala in 2018.

Modi, who has always campaigned on the virulent nationalism captured by the slogan Atmanirbhar Bharat (or Autonomous India), was forced to abruptly change his policies. Last week, with images of people dying on oxygen-free roads and pet dog crematoria used for humans in final rites as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the country, his government agreed. aid offers from nearly 40 other countries. Its diplomats lobbied foreign governments for oxygen factories and tankers, the arrival of drugs and other supplies hailed on social media. We have provided assistance; we are getting help, said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, the country’s top diplomat, to justify the embarrassing U-turn. It shows an interdependent world. It shows a world that works with each other.

The world may be working with each other, but it doesn’t work for Modi in the area of ​​foreign policy. Rather, it is a moment of calculation, triggered by the raging coronavirus. After seven years as prime minister, Modis’ hyper-nationalist national agenda, including his ambition to make the country a Vishwaguru (or ruler of the world), is now in tatters.

India, which has been under consideration since the administration of former US President Donald Trumps became the linchpin of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogues and has focused further efforts in the Indo-Pacific strategy to counter China, will have to work harder to justify this role. Meanwhile, China has redoubled its efforts in India’s neighborhood since the start of the second wave, strengthening its existing ties with countries in Southeast Asia and pitting its strength and reliability against the limits of the India.

There is no doubt that New Delhi will be able to regain a certain sense of normalcy in a few months, but the mismanagement of the pandemic has allowed it to weaken in the current talks with Islamabad and the border negotiations with Beijing. But even more lasting damage has been done to India’s soft power, which was already shaken under Modis’ authoritarian rule. This is a big deal for the government because it was the soft power that allowed New Delhi to assert itself for a seat at the global high table to begin with.

Front page footage and video clips of constantly burning pyres and dying patients may fade from the foreground over time, but rebuilding India’s diplomatic clout and geopolitical prominence will take more than months to pass. and years. It will take a concerted effort, and S. Jaishankar, the man chosen by Modis to be India’s foreign minister, has so far seemed uneven at the task.

In March, when the second wave of the pandemic began to unfold in India, the Jaishankars ministry was busy releasing official statements and staging social media storms against popstar Rihanna and climate change activist Greta Thunberg. . At the height of the health crisis on Thursday, Jaishankars focused in a meeting with all Indian ambassadors in various world capitals on tackling the so-called one-sided narrative by international media, that the Modis government had let fall the country by its incompetent management of the second pandemic wave.

Until recently, Jaishankar was also the most enthusiastic promoter of the government’s Vaccine Maitri (or Vaccine Friendship) program, in which New Delhi provided around 66.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine made in India to 95 countries in packaging boxes prominently marked with large images of Modi. These vaccines were either under commercial contract, donated as bilateral grants, or transferred under the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX) program for the poorest countries. Meanwhile, the vaccine rollout in India has been dismal. About 2 percent of Indians have been fully vaccinated, despite the country being the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturing misstep, which has become a major culprit in India’s runaway second wave.

After exporting doses in a quest for personal fame, Modi now expects 20 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine from the United States after abruptly reversing 16 years of policy, as noted in his disaster management documents, against the acceptance of bilateral aid. It is bad enough that India receives help from traditional partners like the United States and Russia, but it also accepts supplies from China, with which India’s relations have been growing. strained under Modi. And it must have been particularly irritating to the Prime Minister that even Pakistan had made an offer to help with medical supplies and equipment. India’s situation is so dire that it has started importing 88,000 pounds of medical oxygen daily from the tiny Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan.

Most Indians recognize that their country was in an economic recession last year and accepting bilateral aid is more of a constraint than a choice. But how will they reconcile that with the fact that work on a $ 2 billion project to rebuild a government office complex in the nation’s capital, including the construction of a new residence for Modi, continues unabated in as an essential service during the pandemic?

Modi boasted of having made India a Vishwaguru and of having personally enhanced national prestige through his many travels around the world. Its ultranationalist supporters had started to assume that India was already a world power in the same league as the United States and China. This feeling is linked to its internal political positioning. Hindutva, or homogenized Hindu nationalism, was proposed as the ideology that had made this supremacy possible.

But now Modis’ supporters are seeing their dreams of world power shattered. Instead, they must face the harsh reality of citizenship in a so-called Third World country, which once again depends on the largesse of others. As the Indian economy continues to be hit by the pandemic, Modi cannot offer little economically at his base. The edifice of nationalist pride, prestige and global respect built by Modi on his so-called foreign policy prowess has been demolished by the pandemic.

The pandemic has hit India in other ways as well. Australia, a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (or Quad), has banned its citizens from returning home, threatening five years in prison if they spent time in India. At its first leaders’ summit in March, the group decided to deliver one billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the Indo-Pacific region by 2022. The vaccines were to be produced in India, funded by the United States. and Japan, and distributed by Australia, in what was seen as the flagship initiative to move the Quad away from its security-centric approach and soften its reputation as an anti-China group. With India struggling to produce vaccines for its own citizens affected by the pandemic, the Quad is unlikely to be able to keep its program on schedule. In the market, the position of New Delhis as the backbone of the Quad is considerably diminished. If India stumbles, the American Quad dream can never come true.

Beijing has already set up shop to take advantage of India’s misfortune to strengthen its ties with other South Asian countries. Last Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Minister held a meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka for cooperation against COVID-19. India was absent from the meeting. And although Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka have received vaccine supplies from India and expect more, those countries are now looking to Beijing for doses after New Delhi failed. not kept its commercial and COVAX commitments. In the race between the two Asian giants to be an attractive and reliable partner in South Asia, India appears to have finished behind China.

China has also strengthened its advantage along its rough border with India. After an initial disengagement in Ladakh, India, China refused to withdraw further from other Indian-controlled territories it had settled in last summer. He blocked Indian attempts to discuss these areas in the latest round of talks between the two sides, and he built a permanent military infrastructure and deployed troops near the disputed border.

If there was a time for India to demonstrate its strength, it would be now. But the second wave of COVID-19 forced the opposite. A similar impact will be felt during the ongoing talks between New Delhis and Islamabad, where Pakistan will likely attempt to take full advantage of any loopholes in India’s armor. India cannot afford to drop these talks as it has already been forced to engage with Islamabad due to its own inability to deal with a two-pronged threat from China and Pakistan. A pandemic-ravaged economy and country make the dual threat an even more difficult proposition for India and give Pakistan an unexpected edge in the talks.

While Indian diplomats can still contain the damages from negotiations with Beijing and Islamabad, there is little they can do to undo the damage done to the country’s soft power. India’s reputation as a liberal democracy had already been tarnished, but the country’s ability to deal with all of its internal contradictions was still considered worthy of emulation by the developing world. Now, with its failed response to Wave 2 and the cancellation of vaccines pledged in other Asian countries and the African allocation they were counting on, it will be difficult to recover.

The Indians are currently facing a humanitarian disaster from the making of Modis. New Delhis’ ambitions to be a world power have been dealt a blow. Under Modi, Jaishankar once boasted, diplomacy is about having multiple bullets in the air at the same time and displaying the confidence and dexterity to leave none behind. Now that all the balls are lying on the ground, the country will need humility, honesty and extraordinary effort to pick them up and start over.