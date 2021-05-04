Tensions in China spill as Europe heads to Bidens

A major investment agreement concluded in December between the European Union and China – after seven years painful negotiations – may end up being the culmination of rapidly deteriorating ties again.

Since then, the EU executive and Germany have each formulated legislation that would make life more difficult for Chinese entities to invest, while joining the United States in trading tit-for-tat sanctions with Beijing. The Italian government has gone from enthusiastic support for President Xi Jinping’s Belt and Road initiative to blocking planned acquisitions by Chinese companies. And in France, the Chinese ambassador did not even show up when he was summoned in March, citing “agenda reasons”.

Taken together, these movements signal a hardening of the European position on Beijing. And the biggest change could be yet to come, with polls showing the German Green Party is on track for an important role in government after the September elections, raising the prospect of a more skeptical cold. from the largest European economy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang last week, and the two pledged closer cooperation on Covid-19 vaccines and tackling climate change. Still, the rhetoric in Berlin is that optimism around the relationship has faded, and a Chinese official called relations with Europe on a downward trajectory. Whether the Greens rise to power in Germany or not, EU-China relations are at a critical juncture, the official said, asking not to be identified when speaking on strategic issues.

Angela Merkel in virtual chats with Li Keqiang on April 28. Photographer: Pool / Getty Images

The multiple signs of tension suggest that Europe’s biggest players are closing in on the views of President Joe Biden’s administration in its standoff with China. As Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds talks in London this week with his Group of Seven counterparts, a Europe more aligned with Washington would mean redressing the damage done to transatlantic relations by the Trump administration, with implications for the United States. trade, tariffs and access to technology.

“There has been a change of mood,” said Joerg Wuttke, Beijing-based president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China and a board member of the Mercator Institute of China Studies in Berlin, one of the entities. sanctioned by China in March.

He cited the “perfect storm” of China’s assertion towards Taiwan, its decision to impose political control over Hong Kong and international sanctions for alleged human rights violations in the Xinjiang region, covered by the fact that China has not followed through on its promises of economic openness.

Admittedly, Europe is not uniform in its outlook, with EU members like Hungary still keen to engage with China. And while Biden said China can expect “extreme competition” from the United States while also seeking to work with it on global issues such as climate change, Europe faces more. in a dilemma as she struggles to forge her own path.

Economic ties remain paramount as China is the EU’s largest trading partner, with a total volume of around $ 686 billion in 2020 surpassing US-China trade by $ 572 billion. Yet even the Netherlands, which is among China’s top 10 trading partners, is increasingly suspicious, shielding its tech companies from takeovers and adopting a dedicated Chinese strategy. According to the Chinese official, the United States has forced the EU to take sides.

The feeling was different just four months ago, when Merkel helped lead the bloc to seal the EU-China Comprehensive investment agreement, which Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called “an important milestone in our relations with China”. Still subject to ratification by the European Parliament, it would offer better access to the Chinese market for European investors while committing China to “ambitious principles”, including on forced labor.

Ursula von der Leyen Photographer: Thierry Monasse / Bloomberg

Yet, at the end of March, the EU joined with the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom in imposing sanctions on China for the alleged mistreatment of Muslim Uyghurs in Xinjiang, including by forcing them to work. Beijing has responded with its own sanctions, while a public backlash has seen Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz AB be the subject of an unofficial boycott.

“The EU has recently added other items to the agenda related to human rights, ideology and democracy,” said Zhang Monan, senior researcher at the US-Europe Institute of Chinese Center for International Economic Exchanges in Beijing. “This kind of opposition and friction is expected to continue.” She added that the EU should formulate its policy independently as it does not want to be subordinate to the United States.

The European Commission is now proposing rules to impose fines and block deals targeting foreign state-owned companies, while Merkel’s cabinet last week approved additional foreign investment powers targeting high-tech sectors, including l artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Both measures would hamper China.

China had hoped to separate economic issues from political issues and link Europe to its huge consumer market, but that’s increasingly impossible now, said an academic from a think tank affiliated with the Chinese government. Ratification of the CAI has become more difficult, said the person, who is not allowed to comment publicly due to rules on communicating with foreign media.

Signs of tensions were visible during the virtual talks led by Merkel and Li. Contrary to usual practice, opening remarks were not broadcast live and there was no final press conference. A transcript released hours later by Germany showed Merkel touched on human rights, claiming there were differences of opinion, particularly over Hong Kong.

“China and Germany have different views on some issues, that’s a fact,” Li told Merkel, urging Germany not to interfere in internal affairs, ministry statement said. Chinese Foreign Affairs. Li said he hoped they could “eliminate unnecessary distractions” to maintain “healthy and stable” bilateral relations.

A facility believed to be a re-education camp where mainly ethnic Muslim minorities are detained, in the Xinjiang region, in June 2019. Photographer: GREG BAKER / AFP

The change in Europe has not been lost on Washington. An official in the Biden administration said there had been a dramatic shift in European thinking, rallying to the U.S. stance on China. There has been real development in Germany too, the official said.

This change could become more pronounced if the Greens convert their opinion poll lead into a solid performance or even a victory in September, with Merkel ready to step down. While all coalitions involve political compromises, the Greens have a harder line on China than the current administration, calling for an end to Beijing’s “gross human rights violations” and closer European and transatlantic coordination on China.

A coalition with the conservatives, as polls suggest, would see continuity in German foreign policy but with “different nuances” on China, said Jana Puglierin, head of the Berlin office of the European Council on Foreign Relations. “The Greens would clearly advocate a less mercantilist policy than the one we saw under Merkel,” she said.

For now, Europe is determined to avoid any decoupling from China. French President Emmanuel Macron and Merkel held a joint appeal with Xi in April, and a report in China’s Global Times on April 28, he referred to “optimism and confidence in Sino-German cooperation” despite the risk of “some impacts” after the elections. Merkel’s future successors and CEOs know the “great potential” of Europe working with China, “so they must ensure that healthy ties are not broken by any third party or internal conservative forces.”

Still, Wuttke at the European Chamber of Commerce said China underestimates the human rights concern in Germany. Especially after the departure of Merkel, who has favored engagement with China, this “will probably translate into perhaps a more assertive policy in Berlin,” he said.

– With the help of Arne Delfs, Colum Murphy, Peter Martin, Nick Wadhams, Ania Nussbaum, Iain Rogers and Kevin Dharmawan