Government wants EVMs to steal votes: Sana





LAHORE: Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President of Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that the nation does not need electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a statement, he mocked the nation’s need for Aleema Baji’s sewing machine, which made dollars, because people were unemployed.

Corrupt and incompetent rulers are talking about electric voting machines instead of thinking of relieving the people, he said, adding that the rulers were looking for these machines because they wanted to steal votes through these machines again. He said people were screaming for flour, sugar and against inflation and unemployment, but the government was talking about electronic voting machines. Imran Niazi wants to earn a living from electronic voting machines; he does not care about the wages of the workers, he said, adding that through these electronic machines Imran Niazi will target the notes of the expatriates and not their votes.

He said the electoral reforms of the vote-stealing perpetrators amounted to appointing a killer to judge the same case. He said that when Shahbaz Sharif asked Imran Khan about electoral, parliamentary and economic reforms, he began to say that the opposition was calling for the NRO. He said the government through the NAB unjustly arrested Shahbaz Sharif and many other PML-N leaders and now everyone has been ceded to the courts due to lack of evidence. Now he expects the opposition to sit with him, Sana said, adding: When we talked about the Charter of the Economy, Imran said we are asking for the NRO. When we offered our cooperation for FATAF, he said we were asking for the NRO. Now sit alone and mourn over your fraudulent electoral reforms, he concludes.

