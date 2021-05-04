Modi government’s handling of coronaviruses impacted Assembly poll result: Chidambaram

Right time for opposition parties to come together and take on BJP at national level, says former finance minister



The governments’ handling of the corona pandemic Narendra Modi has tarnished the image of the BJP as a party capable of leading a central government and has had an impact on the results of the Assembly poll, said the former minister of government. Finances P. Chidambaram in an interview with The Hindu Monday.

Mr Chidambaram said that the opposition and regional parties succeeding in defeating the BJP in three of the four states in the recently completed Assembly polls may be the starting point for them to come together to tackle the problem. on a national level.

Also read: Election Commission should be dissolved and its members questioned, says Anand Sharma

Speaking about Congress’ performance in Assembly polls, the veteran leader said the issue was not so much about leadership as it was about resolving organizational weaknesses, which the group of 23 letter writers (G-23) had reported to the party leader. Sonia Gandhi.

What is missing is the organization. Leaders, as we have them, need to get at the inner workings of the organization.

Watch | Regional parties halt BJP heavyweight, says P. Chidambaram

He also suggested that national parties like Congress should reinvent themselves by empowering state-level leaders in terms of decision-making and asserted that the BJP, which currently centralizes decision-making, will also pay the price for adopting a very cumbersome approach.

Well, I can’t really pinpoint the reason why the West Bengal election results turned out as is, but I do know to travel the length and breadth of Tamil Nadu and be in close contact with the people over the years. The last five months in preparation for the elections, the pandemic and the sharp deterioration over the past two months has completely tarnished the image of the BJP as an actor, fit and suitable to lead a central government, he said. .

The BJP has always been suspect in the minds of the Tamil people, but then the image they had built as an actor and Modi Hain toh Mumkin Hain [Its possible to do with Mr. Modi] exploded. He and his ministers have proven to be totally incompetent. So it played a major role in Tamil Nadu and I guess it would have been a major factor in Bengal, especially in the last five rounds that took place after the outbreak.

He said the Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banarjee defeating the BJP, the DMK-led alliance winning in Tamil Nadu and the Left Democratic Front winning in Kerala had proven that the BJP juugernaut could be stopped.

As for national politics, it is not yet a turning point but could be the beginning of a turning point. If the 13 opposition parties that released a statement on the corona situation on Sunday understand the nature of Indian politics today and fit into each other, they can present a formidable non-BJP front, that is perfectly fine. possible, perfectly doable and hopefully it will happen. , he said.

On whether the results, in particular the decimation of the left and of Congress in Bengal, reflect that the old style of politics has changed, he said, I have long been of the view that the parties nationals must reinvent themselves to bring their States Parties closer to the people. Why do regional parties win? Because they are much closer to the people and the responsibility stops at the level of this Head of State. There is no one in Delhi to kick the ball.

Our problem is really not leadership, our problem is organization, said the former Union minister, adding that I don’t think this question can be boiled down to one question as if Mr. Rahul Gandhi became president or not. Personally, I have no problem if he wants to become president, because I know that is what the vast majority of workers want.

To deal with the current outbreak of the pandemic, Mr Chidambaram suggested an empowered group for 24-hour decision-making, in addition to ramping up testing and increasing production of Covishield and Covaxin by invoking the compulsory licensing provisions.

We have these three sections in the act passed by Parliament. And if you don’t invoke them today, when will you invoke them? Why are there ornaments? These are emergency arrangements and it is a national emergency, he said.