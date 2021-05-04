Several agreements expected during the PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia: Achrafi





ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a two-day visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the invitation of the Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, will meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Saudi leaders, perform Umrah, visit Roza-e-Rasool (peace be upon him) and during his visit , several agreements between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. will be signed, he said at a press conference here on Monday.

Tahir Ashrafi said that the “Pakistan Green Project”, announced by Imran Khan three years ago, is being developed across the country.

He said Pakistan will fully play its role in Green Pakistan, Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East projects. He said Pakistan believes that the solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in the unity and solidarity of the entire Muslim world. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan held meetings with ambassadors from all OIC member countries here on Monday and called on ambassadors from all over the Islamic world to unite and move forward on Ummah issues. Muslim and to resolve to make a united effort to solve all these problems, he said.

Tahir Ashrafi said, I was watching when the prime minister said, “ I wish we could tell the West how much we love our prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) more than our lives, our wealth and our honor, we esteemed respect and honor for Prophet Mohammad (pbuh).

He said that due to Islamophobia millions of Muslims in the Western world including the United States, United Kingdom and all over the Western world face problems and challenges.

He said that Imran Khan always says that Islam is the religion of peace and security, which commands peace and stability for all and that to associate it with extremism and terrorism is a great injustice.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the biggest problem right now is the interpretation of Islam. He said that the ambassadors of all Islamic and Arab countries appreciate the thinking and vision of Imran Khan, declaring that their respective countries will cooperate with Pakistan.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos