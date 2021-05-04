Home Notice Columns Could Modi-Johnson meeting improve unstable Indo-British relations?

The two nations have a deep historical bond. But both have struggled to break out of the entrenched prejudices of the past.

Labor Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have certainly sought forgiveness, but the party has gradually moved away from India. (Illustration by CR Sasikumar)

As Delhi and London break corona jinx during the long-standing summit between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson with a digital conversation scheduled for Tuesday, cooperation to tame the pandemic inevitably tops the agenda. Like India today, Britain went through a terrible COVID crisis a few months ago; and there is much to be said for both leaders.

Beyond immediate oxygen relief and other medical equipment needed to treat COVID victims, India and the UK must harness the enormous potential for bilateral strategic cooperation in the health sector and contributions to the war world against the virus.

The issue of resilient medical supply chains is expected to feature not only in the bilateral conversation between Modi and Johnson, but also at the Group of Seven ministerial meeting in London this week. The foreign ministers of India, Japan and Australia are also said to join the meeting to set the stage for the physical summit of the Group of Seven Plus Three hosted by the British prime minister next month.

The possibilities range from ramping up vaccine production to structuring a strong public health system in India, the absence of which has been so badly felt in recent weeks. The current pandemic is neither the first nor the last.

Even as it overcomes the current wave of COVID, Delhi must seize the opportunities to work with its international partners to overcome India’s failures that have been so ruthlessly exposed in recent weeks. Britain and the G-7 are well positioned to help transform India’s internal capabilities and leverage them in managing future global pandemics.

While the healthcare sector will necessarily dominate the conversation between Modi and Johnson on Tuesday, there are other bilateral affairs that have been hanging for too long. Few of the Western powers are as deeply linked to India as Great Britain. Yet building a lasting partnership with Britain has been rather difficult. While India’s relations with countries as different as the United States and France have improved dramatically in recent years, relations with Britain have lagged behind.

One of the reasons for this failure was the colonial prism which distorted mutual perceptions. While anti-colonial resentment against Britain still barely boils below the surface among Indian political and bureaucratic classes, London has struggled to shake off its own prejudices about India.

The bitter legacy of Partition and the British perceived inclination towards Pakistan have long complicated the engagement between Delhi and London. To make matters worse, the large South Asian diaspora in the UK is conveying the internal and intra-regional conflicts of the subcontinent into UK domestic politics.

While there is no way to completely separate South Asian and British domestic politics, Delhis’s problems have been compounded by the growing political negativity of British Labor parties towards India. For generations, Indian elites have grown up believing the Labor Party to be more empathetic towards India, while also resenting conservative condescension.

The past three decades have seen a significant turnaround. Conservatives have become natural partners for Delhi, while Labor has become more intrusive in India’s domestic politics. Here is a paradox: the Labor Party and its intelligentsia who never miss an opportunity to denounce the empire do not seem to resist talking to India. Conservatives, who are certainly sentimental about the Raj era, are more open to seeing India as a whole. They are also more willing to view India through the lens of shared interests.

A quarter of a century ago, Foreign Minister for Labor Robin Cook traveled with Queen Elizabeth to the subcontinent to mark the 50th anniversary of independence in 1997. Speaking on behalf of ‘A values-based foreign policy, Cook supported Kashmiri self-determination.

Soft-spoken Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral, who heard of Cook’s remarks on Kashmir during an official visit to Cairo, responded by dismissing Britain as a third-rate power. Gujral also accused Britain of creating the Kashmir problem in the first place and criticized his recklessness in telling India how to solve it. Both sides quickly got into damage control, but the Queen’s visit, meant to signal goodwill, ended up doing the opposite.

Labor Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown have certainly sought forgiveness, but the party has gradually moved away from India. Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, the Labor Party had become rather hostile on internal India issues, including Kashmir. More recently, the Labor Party has quickly jumped into the controversy over the farmer agitation.

In contrast, the Conservatives have warmed up in India. Conservative Prime Minister John Major was quick to back India’s economic reforms in the 1990s. David Cameron, who wrested power from Labor in 2010, has sought to revive relations with India. His successor, Theresa May, was also keen to advance bilateral relations, but Delhi and London continued to struggle to translate the new goodwill into strategic results.

What is new in the relationship is Modi and Johnson’s strong political will to find a new basis for the bilateral relationship. The two leaders are expected to announce a 10-year roadmap to transform the bilateral relationship that will cover a range of areas.

Modi and Johnson both face a whole new set of circumstances for their countries and recognize that India and Britain need each other to achieve their larger goals. On trade, for example, both are on the verge of rebounding from their respective regional blocs. Britain left the European Union and India refused to join the China-centered comprehensive regional economic partnership. Although the two will continue to trade with their regional partners, they are eager to forge new global economic partnerships.

While remaining a security actor in Europe, Great Britain leans towards the Indo-Pacific, where India is a natural ally. Delhi, which looks at a district that has been transformed by the rise of China, needs as large a coalition as possible to restore some semblance of regional balance. Britain could also help strengthen India’s domestic defense industrial base. The two sides could also expand the regional reach of Delhis through the sharing of logistics facilities.

Delhi and London are said to be exploring a migration and mobility agreement to facilitate the legal movement of Indians in Britain. Both sides are determined to find common ground on climate change. As they deepen their bilateral partnership and expand regional and international cooperation, Delhi and London may find it easier to deal with the irritations of Pakistani and South Asian diaspora politics in Britain. If Modi and Johnson are successful in establishing mutually beneficial conditions of affection, future Labor governments may be less inclined to undermine the partnership.

The author is director of the Institute for South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore and editor-in-chief of international affairs for The Indian Express.

