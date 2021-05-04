It’s time to end China’s lease on Darwin port

File image courtesy of Darwin Harbor Through

The strategist

05-03-2021 08:34:13

[By Peter Jennings]

Australian Defense Minister Peter Dutton asked his department “to come back with some advice” on the future of the 99-year lease by Chinese company Landbridge of the port of Darwin. Hopefully the Defense will attempt this takeover attempt, correcting a terrible policy error when it concluded in 2015 that the lease was not a problem.

Leave aside this snafu policy and ask instead what has happened since 2015 that should force a rethink of the lease. The answer is that strategic change is reshaping our region, posing serious stability risks and forcing fundamental changes in our defense planning.

First and foremost, Xi Jinping’s China has embarked on an aggressive path to dominate the Indo-Pacific, supplant the United States as the region’s main military power, weaken the American allies, and tolerate no dissent against Beijing’s wishes.

In 2017, Australia’s Foreign Policy White Paper stated, “The government is committed to strong and constructive ties with China. We welcome China’s increased ability to share responsibility for supporting security. regional and global. “

This line could not possibly be written today. The truth is, Beijing has no interest in sharing responsibility for regional security. In the South China Sea, above Taiwan, on the border with India and in its relations with Australia, Beijing shows that its objective is to destroy the international order and replace it with its own authoritarian control. .

A second change is that the once welcomed economic relationship between Australia and China is being used by Beijing as an instrument of coercion and punishment. In the opinion of the Chinese Embassy, ​​Australia is responsible for anything negative in the relationship.

China’s deputy ambassador recently told a Canberra hearing that those who “sabotage the friendship between our two countries … will be thrown out. [sic] aside in history. Their children will be ashamed to mention their names in history. “

In this mindset, any point of divergence between Australia and China will be treated as “sabotage” to be punished.

Third, Xi consolidates the Communist Party’s control over Chinese and Hong Kong companies to ensure they advance the party’s priorities. In 2017, Beijing passed a “National Intelligence Law” which states: “Every organization and citizen must, by law, support, provide assistance and cooperate in national intelligence work, and keep all work secret. intelligence that they are. aware of. “

The June 2020 Hong Kong National Security Act claims to apply the same coercive powers to Hong Kong citizens and businesses. Beijing says in section 38 of the law that it can apply to anyone, anywhere in the world.

At the time of the Darwin Harbor lease, some Australian commentators dismissed concerns about Landbridge’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party as “paranoia”. China Matters Director Linda Jakobson wrote in The Australian in November 2015: “The existence of armed militias and ties to the party are integral to the functioning of society in China.” We just need to have “a higher degree of understanding of how China works” and to stop “scaring,” she advised.

What has since become clearer is that the CCP under Xi has significantly reaffirmed the party’s control over the business sector. As Alibaba’s Jack Ma has found, displeasing the party can lead to public disappearance and heavy fines.

Not surprisingly, Chinese companies will go to great lengths to please the CCP. In China, Landbridge promotes itself as the “brand of the nation, Landbridge of the world” focused on “actively responding to the call of the state”. And contribute “to the realization of the Chinese dream”.

An August 2019 Landbridge corporate video, available on YouTube, makes it clear that the company’s head office in Rizhao sees the port of Darwin as “an important hub of maritime cooperation for One Belt and One Road … Contribute to China has a more powerful port force. “

It would be a mistake to dismiss such language as just what Chinese companies are doing to win the favor of the CCP. Achieving Xi’s key goals translates into favorable attention from party leaders and access to funding.

The only reasonable national answer is to ask what Chinese corporate support for the CCP’s goals might mean for Australian critical infrastructure owned and controlled by Chinese – ports, power grid, gas pipelines, information technology, agricultural businesses – at a time when the CCP is “punishing” Australia.

Fourth, the US strategy is changing. Under President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, the US military is reshaping its strategy for dealing with China, recognizing that the risk of conflict in the Indo-Pacific is increasing sharply.

Washington is rapidly developing a strategy of “dispersing” US forces in times of crisis, in order to reduce the likelihood of successful attacks on places like Guam and Japan.

In these scenarios, northern Australia takes on additional strategic importance for the security of our entire region. This partly explains why the government added an additional $ 200 million to reach a total of $ 747 million in spending on defense training grounds in the North. Remember, just about every liter of fuel, every round of ammunition, and every piece of military equipment used in these training fields will be offloaded at Darwin Harbor.

The Australian Department of Defense response in 2015 to Landbridge’s 99-year lease was that it was not of concern as it had no impact on the small naval base, HMAS Coonawarra. Then Defense Secretary Dennis Richardson told a parliamentary committee in October 2015: “We can only look at this in our best interests. Does it raise national security concerns for us? as a department? This is not the case. If other people have other issues relating to foreign ownership of anything, it is not a matter of concern to us unless it encroaches on our interests and responsibilities. “

Defense today must address Australia’s national security interests in Darwin Harbor, not just the number of days patrol vessels need to access a wharf. Darwin is emerging as a strategic location not only for Australia, but also for our allies and partners. Port control matters even more today than it was in 2015.

Because the People’s Republic of China has embarked on the path of regional domination, all Indo-Pacific countries must assess the critical infrastructure vulnerabilities inherent in the presence of large Chinese companies with their obligations to the CCP. It forces an uncomfortable break with past hopes of a mutually beneficial business relationship, but the harsh strategic reality must shape what will happen from here on out.

Peter Jennings is the Executive Director of ASPI and a former Deputy Secretary for Strategy at the Department of Defense. A version of this article appeared in The Australian. Image: Darwin Port Operations / Facebook.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.